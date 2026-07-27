Denver Nuggets Match OKC Thunder Offer to Spencer Jones

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder held the Denver Nuggets feet to the fire, inking former two-way wing Spencer Jones to a two-year $12 million dollar fully guaranteed pact worth $6 million annually. The Thunder were sitting with an open roster spot after shipping off defensive-ace Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks this summer in a cost-saving move that saw the Bricktown Ballers clear $240 million in luxury tax money between the trades of Dort, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins.

Jones would have been a fantastic signing for Oklahoma City looking to fill the 15th standard roster spot heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The problem? The Stanfort product, who is the Cardinal all-time 3 point leader and shot 69% from deep in the playoffs a year ago, is a restricted free agent.

Putting pen to paper to join the Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off a 24 hour clock that the Denver Nuggets had to evaluate the terms of the contract and decided if they wished to match the contract or decline to do so letting him join their division rivals.

The Denver Nuggets are in a unique spot. The 2023 champions have an aging core, a growing tax bill and an owner who has a reputation for cheaping out on his basketball franchise. The Nuggets also have key decisions to make beyond Jones. What is their route to retain Payton Watson? What will they do with Cameron Johnson? Can the Nuggets get off of the horrific Zeke Nnaji pact? Is it time to split up the core trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

With the Oklahoma City Thunder jumping up to sign Jones, that pushed this decision to the front of the line for the front office staff in the Mile High City.

On Sunday night, as the hours pushed closer to the deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Denver Nuggets would be matching the two year deal for Jones to retain their playoff rotational player. A credit to the Nuggets ownership group and front office staff for taking on the financial burden to better the team.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are back with an open roster spot, sitting roughly $6.9 million under the second apron and the ability to enter the season with just 14 players under contract to give the team options. Including an interal promotion of a two-way prospect such as 2026 second round pick Otega Oweh.

If the Thunder were to make a move to secure a 15th player, it would boost their luxury tax bill making it neccesary that the team takes its time with this move and ensure the roster fit is worth the expense. Jones –– obviously –– would have been. There are not many playoff level players remaining on the open market. It will be interesting to see where Oklahoma City goes from here.