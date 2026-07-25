OKC Thunder Have put Nuggets in Uncomfortable Position with Spencer Jones Offer

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially put in an offer sheet to land Nuggets’ wing Spencer Jones.

Denver restricted free agent Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adam Godes of ADS Sports tells ESPN. Jones was a key contributor for the Nuggets last season, including an NBA-best 69% from 3-point range during the… pic.twitter.com/qMi8VGYav9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2026

Jones is a restricted free agent, meaning whatever deals are thrown his way — in this case a two year, $12 million fully guaranteed contract — Denver will have a chance to match. Oklahoma City was able to offer up the money shed in the Luguentz Dort trade earlier this week, using the newly-opened roster spot.

Jones is a highly interesting prospect for OKC from an on-court perspective. Formerly on a two-way contract, he broke out in his second season with Denver, playing in 64 games and starting 37. At 6-foot-7, he’s a big-bodied wing who can defend well across multiple positions, racking up steals and blocks while guarding up.

Even more, Jones is a proven 3-point shooter, despite his unconventional jumpshot. He shot 40% for the Nuggets last season, shooting a blistering 69% in the team’s first-round Playoffs series against Minnesota.

Oklahoma City certainly has need of a wing in general, much less one who checks their organizational boxes and fits schematically.

Potentially even more than the on-court value brings, the Thunder have put a Western Conference rival in a bit of a bind.

Given that Jones’ contract with OKC would be fully guaranteed, signing Jones would officially put Denver into the second apron, which brings a myriad of team-building restrictions. Due to the repeater tax, Jones will also be far more expensive than it appears at just $6 million per season.

If that wasn’t enough, the signing of Jones could have implications on Peyton Watson returning as a Denver Nugget. A fellow restricted free agent, Watson saw a breakout fourth season in the NBA, nearly doubling his scoring output to 14.6 points per game across 54 games.

As of now, he’s one of the more coveted restricted free agents on the market, potentially commanded big deals from a number of suitors, meaning Denver will need to pay up to retain a pivotal piece. That would likely mean moving on from Jones, allowing a rival to scoop up another rotational piece.

Regardless of whether Denver matches the Thunder’s offer, OKC has forced the Nuggets into a few decisions. If Oklahoma City leaves with Jones it would be considered a big win in nabbing a piece away from a direct competitor, though even forcing the Nuggets’ to match will put financial pressure on an already-strained organization.

Denver has until 11:59 ET Sunday to match Oklahoma City’s offer.