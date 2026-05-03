Dominant Second Round Would be Sign of Growth for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City has been the league’s best team for a couple of seasons, but that dominance hasn’t necessarily translated to the second round.

Over the past couple of years, the Thunder have quickly grown out of their rebuild and into a championship contender. While the Thunder captured their first NBA title last season, they also still have plenty of room to grow, especially in the postseason.

After showing some growth by grabbing a convincing win in Game 3 in Phoenix en route to sweeping the Suns, the Thunder’s second-round matchup presents another opportunity to show their growth. On Tuesday, the Thunder will tip off the second round with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although the Thunder are heavy favorites and should be heading back to the Western Conference Finals, they still have something to prove. Much like the Thunder wanted to put together a good Game 3 to overcome their past troubles, they should be determined to make this second round win a convincing one.

Last season, the Thunder had to go seven games with the Denver Nuggets to make their way to the conference finals. A year earlier, the Thunder suffered their lone playoff defeat of this era with a second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

While the NBA Finals also went seven games last season, it’s clear that the Thunder have had the most trouble with their second-round opponents. In the same situation again this season, having swept the first round and earned more rest than their opponent for the second round, the Thunder will quickly have a chance to right their previous wrongs.

Perhaps the simplest way to ensure this year’s second round doesn’t cause trouble would be to protect home court. As the top team in the league, the Thunder’s path to a championship is legitimately as simple as taking care of business at home.

That’s also the key to a much less stressful second round. In each of the previous two seasons, the Thunder split their first two games, which eventually led to needing gritty Game 4 wins to get the series back to Oklahoma City tied 2-2.

Ideally, the Thunder won’t have any make-or-break Game 4 in this second round, and winning the first two games before heading back to Los Angeles would be huge. This Thunder team has proven many times that it can overcome its previous shortcomings, and the second round will be the latest test.