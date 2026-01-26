NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Intriguing Freshman in Lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a solid season, but the team's losses have shown that there are a few areas OKC needs to improve.

Fortunately for Mark Daigneault's team, Sam Presti and company will have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft to address the group's needs. Oklahoma City will receive at least three first round picks this summer, and could add another depending on where Utah's pick lands.

While it is unlikely that the Thunder use three or four first-round selections, the team has an opportunity to acquire more depth and talent.

In a recent mock draft from Paul Czarnecki at Medium, the writer paired Tennessee's Nate Ament with OKC at No. 11 overall.

Ament was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, rated the No. 4 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports. In his first 19 games with the Volunteers, the talented forward is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field, 29.3% from 3-point range and 76.5% from the free throw line.

While Ament's shooting effiecncy is a concern, the freshman possesses a unique skill set at 6-foot-10 and 207 pounds. The Tennessee star is a skilled ball handler and playmaker, which sets him apart from other prospects of his size and stature.

In the Volunteers recent win against No. 17 Alabama, Ament tallied 29 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and just one turnover while shooting 10-of-20 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

Ament would certainly be a raw prospect who needs time to develop, but clearly has the potential to be a valuable piece at the next level.

At No. 18 in Czarnecki's projection, the Thunder selected Texas Tech's JT Toppin.

A consensus All-American in 2024-25 as a sophomore, Toppin is having another impressive campaign. This year, the junior forward is averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 25% from deep.

Like Ament, Toppin had a big performance in the Red Raiders' recent win, tallying 31 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists against No. 6 Houston. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Toppin is more of an interior player, while Ament often operates from the wing.

Toppin would add another option to the Thunder's big man rotation and offer rebounding reinforcements.

Finally, Czarnecki paired St. John's Zuby Ejiofor with Oklahoma City.

Like Toppin, Ejiofor would give the team another big man who is a strong rebounder. The Red Storm senior is averaging 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

