NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two High-Profile Prospects in Top 10

It's no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have stockpiled a large collection of NBA Draft picks.

Even after winning an NBA title and earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference each of the last two seasons, OKC has the potential to add even more depth over the offseason. Following a few nifty trades throughout the years from general manager Sam Presti, the Thunder could accumulate up to four first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft.

Where those selections fall, and how many Oklahoma City receives, will depend on the rest of the regular season and the lottery. OKC will receive the LA Clippers' first-round pick, and could also get Utah's pick if it lands outside of the top eight.

The Thunder will also receive Houston and Philadelphia's first-round selections, as long as they are outside of the top four, which appears likely. While there is a slim chance Presti and company use each of these picks, Oklahoma City should have plenty of opportunities to add even more depth over the summer.

In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the writer slotted four intriguing prospects to the Thunder in the first round.

At No. 5 overall, Wasserman paired Kentucky sophomore Jayden Quaintance with OKC.

After tearing his ACL as a freshman at Arizona State, the talented prospect missed the beginning of the Wildcats' season, but has since returned to Kentucky's lineup. Still just 18-years-old, the former five-star recruit is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in three games while shooting 61.5% from the field.

While his stats this season aren't eye-popping, Quaintance's defensive ability could help the Kentucky big man earn a spot at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 255 poinds, Quaintance's lateral quickness and ability to stay with smaller, quicker players as a defender is rare and could entice OKC.

Type of raw defensive tools from Jayden Quaintance that get you daydreaming pic.twitter.com/1TzQWgYOpV — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) January 3, 2026

At No. 9 overall in Wasserman's mock draft, the Thunder selected Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr., another former five-star recruit. In his first 10 collegiate games, Brown is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 26.8% from the field.

Brown has slipped some after being a projected top five pick in some mock drafts at the start of the year, but still has the potential to be an impact player at the next level in the right situation. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, the 19-year-old would have time to develop his game with the help of a few other talented scorers in OKC.

At No. 18 overall, Wasserman paired Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler with the Thunder. Wagler has rapidly risen up draft boards since the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season, and is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range on 4.9 attempts per game.

The four-star recruit from Shawnee, Kansas, is listed at 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds.

With OKC's final pick in the first round of Wasserman's mock draft, the team added Michigan big man Aday Mara at No. 24 overall. Mara, a 7-foot-3, 255-pound junior from Spain who started his career at UCLA, is averaging 10.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 67.9% from the field for one of the best teams in college basketball.

In the second round, Wasserman paired 6-foot-8, 230-pound veteran forward Alex Karaban of Connecticut with Oklahoma City at No. 38 overall.

Karaban, a two-time national champion and fifth-year senior, is averaging 14 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks and a steal while shooting 52.5% from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

