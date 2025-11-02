OKC Thunder Add Intriguing Trio in Recent 2026 NBA Mock Draft
At this point in the NBA season, the upcoming draft isn't in focus yet for most teams around the league.
Of course, there are a few squads aiming for a top pick in what should be a loaded draft class, but for teams like Oklahoma City, who have championship aspirations, the draft is an afterthought this early in the year.
Still, with college basketball to to tip off on Monday, analysts are starting to lay out their predictions for how the upcoming class could shake out. Even though OKC likely won't have a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery, the team is set to have three first round picks this summer.
With a loaded roster and a few young players who still need to be worked into the lineup, Sam Presti and company may noy use all three picks this year, but the Thunder will have an opportunity to add more pieces to its roster.
In a recent mock draft from FanSided, writer Christopher Kline slotted Oklahoma City at No. 22, No. 25 and No. 26. At No. 22, Kline paired San Diego State wing Miles Byrd with the Thunder.
In his third year with the Aztecs, Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc. Following his redshirt sophomore year, Byrd tested the 2025 NBA Draft waters, but elected to return to school.
At the NBA Combine, the Stockton, CA, product measured 6-foot-4 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan. While Byrd's offensive efficiency would need to improve for the wing prospect to be a reliable rotation player in the NBA, he has the defensive playmaking ability, size and length to fit Mark Daigneault's system.
At No. 25, Kline slotted Duke freshman Dame Sarr to the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Sarr has ideal size on the wing that could be enticing for an OKC squad that needs more players of that archetype. The Italian prospect joins the Blue Devils after playing with FC Barcelona, a well-established program that has produced a handful of NBA players.
In Durham, Sarr will have to share touches with five-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as Nikolas Khamenia, but if the 19-year-old is able to perform well in his role, he should garner plenty of attention from NBA scouts.
Finally, Kline paired 17-year-old Australian Dash Daniels with the Thunder at No. 26 overall.
Daniels, the younger brother of Dyson Daniels, is also a defensive playmaker who won't turn 19-years-old until midway through his rookie season. Daniels' age and skill set would make him an intriguing option for the Thunder, but the 6-foot-5 wing still has plenty of room to grow on offense.
