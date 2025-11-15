Where Do OKC Thunder 2026 NBA Draft Picks Sit Today?

It is a Golden Era for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only did the team hoist their first NBA Championship banner into the rafters of the Paycom Center following last year's title run, but they retained 99% of that roster –– the second youngest squad to ever win the league –– all of whom continue to get better.

In addition to that internal improvement, most of that aforementioned core is already inked to long-term deals. After their blazing fast rebuild, which happened organicallly, the Bricktown Ballers still sit on a pile of draft picks. Including in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft where the selections owned to Oklahoma City look pretty juicy at this moment.

It is still early in the season, things are always subject to change in the NBA. Let's go over the picks Oklahoma City owns, where they sit and project where the selections will convey.

The Thunder are owed a pick swap with the L.A. Clippers and Houston Rockets, a top-eight protected first round pick via the Utah Jazz and a top-four protected selection via the Philadelphia 76ers. As part of the pick swap with the Clippers, the least valuable of the trio (L.A., Houston, OKC) heads to Washington.

As of now, the Thunder would own the No. 10 pick via the Clippers, No. 17 pick via the 76ers and No. 27 selection via the Houston Rockets. With their own pick, at No. 30, going to the Wizards. However, the Utah Jazz sit with the eighth best lottery odds in the NBA. That doesn't put the Mountain men out of the woods, the lottery has seen a least one team leap up in each draft since flattening the odds. That could push Utah to 9-12 in which case OKC would take control of that selection via the Derrick Favors trade.

After just one Lottery Simulation on Tankathon's website, the Oklahoma City Thunder end up with picks No. 9 (via Utah), No. 11 (Via Clippers), No. 17 (via Philadelphia) and No. 27 (via Houston).

It is anyone's guess how the standings will shake out. However, this scribe will project that the Utah Jazz pull the plug on this scrappy season sooner rather than later to wind up with at least the fifth best lottery odds, which would put the chances at the pick conveying to Oklahoma City to 0.7%.

While the L.A. Clippers pick remains fun to think about, and they have plenty of trouble ahead to navigate through on their injury report with Bradley Beal out for the year, Kawhi Leonard still missing time and an overall old roster that has to hold up to the 82-game marathon, this will still be an NBA Play-in tournament squad when the dust settles. That would leave OKC rooting for the Clippers to get bounced in that two game event and fork over another lottery pick to the Bricktown Ballers, let's call it pick No. 12.

The 76ers and Rockets already sit in the proper range. Philadelphia will likely end somewhere between picks 17-21. The Houston Rockets will land somewhere between 27-29.

Still, an impressive haul for the Oklahoma City Thunder and an embarrassment of riches to continue to allow Sam Presti to build out a sustained title contender in Bricktown.