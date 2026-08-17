Early Awards Predictions Are Filled With Thunder Players

Multiple Oklahoma City Thunder players are predicted to be in the hunt for awards next season.

The next NBA season is approaching fast, as everything is falling into place with free agency slowing down, as well as the NBA schedules being released. This means that predictions for what players are going to thrive next season have already started circulating, and favorites have emerged for next season’s awards.

Luckily for the Thunder, they have players all throughout the current awards predictions according to DraftKings, but while some are on a positive note, others might be considered disrespectful towards the OKC players who have dominated the league for a decent amount of time.

May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a slam dunk during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chet Holmgren

Last year, Holmgren finished as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, right behind Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The good news is Holmgren is right back in the hunt, as he currently has the second-best odds to win the award; the bad news is his odds still aren’t good.

The Defensive Player of the Year Award is currently the only award where a player is the true favorite to win, as Wembanyama is -360. Holmgren, in second, is sitting all the way back at +1200. Now, many things could happen during the season, like injury or Holmgren just proving the world wrong, but even though he’s in the hunt, the Thunder big man still has his work cut out for him.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) drives the ball in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ajay Mitchell

With Mitchell still expected to come off the bench next season, he is being projected as one of the best bench players in the league. The Thunder rising star made a big leap last season, and no doubt will be handed more minutes this year to see if he can continue to excel. This hope in Mitchell’s future has not only hit Thunder fans, but the whole league.

Mitchell currently has the second-best odds to win Sixth Man of the Year, with his odds sitting at +1200, only behind Spurs guard Dylan Harper, who is sitting at +800. This award is more than possible for Mitchell, and if he progresses like he’s expected to, it most likely will be his next year.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

If there is an award, Gilgeous-Alexander is likely nominated for it. The back-to-back MVP currently has the second-best odds for the Most Valuable Player Award and the Clutch Player Award. Additionally, he also has the best odds for the Western Conference Finals MVP Award and is tied for the best odds for the Finals MVP Award.

While the latter two awards also depend on Gilgeous-Alexander’s team, being behind in both MVP and Clutch Player is interesting for a player who has run the league the past couple of years. This could simply be voter fatigue, but realistically, both awards are still his to lose. He’ll have a whole year to show why he is still the best in the league, and if all goes right, could walk home with a plethora of trophies when the year is said and done.