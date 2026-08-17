Jalen Williams Will Have a High-Intensity Defensive Role For OKC Thunder

When healthy, Jalen Williams is one of the best defensive players in basketball. The Oklahoma City Thunder star's defensive versatility was instrumental in his team's run to its first-ever NBA title in 2025, being named to the All-Defensive Second Team while being deserving of real Defensive Player of the Year shouts.

He disrupted opposing offenses with elite feel in passing lanes, his jumbo wingspan and his ability to guard one through five. As the most versatile defender in the league, he even spent time starting as a center, turning an injury crisis into a stretch of strong play.

Despite missing most of 2025-26 with a variety of injuries, his ability still remains as good as ever. He'll need to hone it all in this season, with the offseason trade of Luguentz Dort likely putting Williams as the primary defender of star forwards for Oklahoma City.

Dort typically used his strength to size up against taller players when matching up man-on-man, at times guarding taller players better than shifty guards. Despite Cason Wallace being more than capable of taking those matchups, he's much stronger guarding a one or a two.

Williams has sized up to defend centers before to allow Chet Holmgren to roam off and help on the weak side, but he has rarely had to be a go-to point-of-attack defender. This will change once the offseason wraps up.

If the Thunder elect to start Ajay Mitchell, Williams will surely have to become the primary point-of-attack defender to start the game. No matter the lineup, the Santa Clara product will be relied on heavily defensively this season, perhaps even more than he already is on offense.

The former No. 12 pick is an exceptional offensive player, averaging 21.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in his last healthy year in 2024-25 and 17.1 points and 5.5 assists per game last season. He has constantly been the first-choice ball handler when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench.

Due to the emergence of Mitchell, the selection of Bennett Stirtz and the growing need for Williams's defensive prowess, he will not need to take as heavy an on-ball role as in years past. He's an incredible mover away from the play anyway, so it would expand his game.

After an offseason of training, recovery and growth, Williams will be ready to be thrust into a more expansive defensive role next season. The bigger role may lead to the wing finally receiving DPOY shouts league-wide.