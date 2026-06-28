Grading OKC Thunder Trade Sending Isaiah Joe to Pistons

This current era of the NBA sees the most restrictive CBA in league history. It makes team building harder than ever, in particular keeping a roster together. A few rosters have already fallen victim to it to varying degrees. Most notably the Boston Celtics offseason a year ago moving on from plenty of impact players to dodge the second apron.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core was ascending with a Championship crescendo in 2025, everyone was waiting to see how the looming second apron penalties and impending tax bill would break up their roster. On the heels of inking Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a supermax extension and a pair of All-NBA players from the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, rookie scale max extensions.

After retaining 99% of its roster in the 2025 offseason and falling a game shy of returning to the NBA Finals in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, moves had to be made. This offseason started with a bang. In the past week, the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Aaron Wiggins, as well as sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, re-upped with Isaiah Hartenstein on a new contract and brought in a trio of rookies from the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have put themselves in a position to miss the second apron and not start the clock on the penalties that come with it until next summer, when the threshold is practically unavoidable. All that is left to do now is move on from Lu Dort, which would put them under the line while walking the tight rope of bringing back a title-contending team to Bricktown for next season. We will see what the Thunder elect to do on that front in the coming days.

However, a move we already have in hand is the Oklahoma City Thunder shipping off Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for a pair of second-round picks in the future without taking back any salary and saving big on the luxury tax bill that the Thunder ownership has to pony up. Let's grade that move.

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots a three point basket beside Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Grading OKC Thunder Trading Isaiah Joe to Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn't have a ton of leverage. Everyone around the NBA knew the team needed to create roster spots for their 2026 NBA Draft class and shed salary in the process. To swing a move that lets them grow their luxury tax savings over $100 million dollars with the addition of the Wiggins trade, while not attaching assets to do so and not bringing back any money, is a huge win. Especially while moving on from a player in Joe that the entire NBA world has routinely seen fall out of the Bricktown Ballers' playoff rotation.

To net back even a pair of second-round picks is great value in this context and not having to attach assets themselves to move on from a pair of expendable players that most figured they would be looking to move is a testament to Sam Presti's front office. Look around the NBA, most salary dumps include a team in Oklahoma City's position, giving away assets to reap these benefits.

This is all due to the work Oklahoma City put in early. The inital contract for Joe and Wiggins were viewed as such team friendly and movable pacts that now when it is time to cut cost, the process is less painful to the Thunder. As a quick example around the league, look at OKC's divison rival in Denver. Their investment in Zeke Nnaji not only didn't pay out on the court but it is increasingly hard to move to the point that Denver will likely need to attach an asset to get him out of town and off their books.

Meanwhile, this is also a win for Joe. While he seemingly loved Oklahoma City and this fanbase loved him back as one of the most beloved role players in Thunder history, this move will be great for the Arkansas products career.

Not only did Joe help the Thunder win their first NBA championship, but he revitalized his career in Bricktown after being waived by Philadelphia. His first big moment in Oklahoma City featured him single-handedly leading a massive comeback in Dallas that set the tone for the Thunder's rise out of a rebuild.

Now with the Pistons, it should allow Joe to grow as a player. His rotation spot will be steadier, with that stable flow of minutes for a rhythmic shooter, which should allow his 3-point percentage to increase in high-leverage minutes, while Oklahoma City has already done the work to develop his defense to an above-average level, making it easy for him to stay on the court in the Motor City if his 3-ball is falling.

A win-win for each side with a good process by the Thunder to find avenues to avoid the second apron one more summer results in this being a great trade by Oklahoma City.

OKC Thunder Grade: A –– Moving on from Joe, who has not shone in the postseason and has been a relative non-factor in that setting despite some flashes, will hurt the Thunder in the regular season. Though the money saved, the roster spot created and the lack of having to give up an asset in spite of not having leverage make this a great trade for OKC.

Detroit Pistons Grade: A+ –– They get a floor riser in the regular season, more spacing around Cade Cunningham, and a player who will prove to be way more valuable than a pair of future second-round picks.

Isaiah Joe Grade: A+ –– A great landing spot where he is a welcomed addition to a team needing a jolt from beyond the arc and should be put in a better position to succeed in a playoff setting than he was in Oklahoma City.