Is Single-Season Wins Record a Possibility for OKC Thunder in 2026-27?

Oklahoma City has been historically good over the past couple of years, and it might not be done with the record books.

Next season, the Thunder will look a bit different than they have over the past few years following the departures of Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. With those three out of the picture, the Thunder’s depth will have a different look, and the team may be looking to rely more on its star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Last season, injuries caused the demise of the Thunder in the postseason and also prevented them from achieving even more regular season success. After starting 24-1 last season, the Thunder eventually only managed to get to 64 wins for the year, a four-win decrease from 2025.

Assuming the Thunder could enter next season healthy, it would be the first time they’ve done so since acquiring Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, the moves that effectively vaulted the Thunder into a championship team. Health entering the season could give the Thunder a real chance at making some history.

After tying the league record with a 24-1 start to the year, much of the conversation around the Thunder was about their ability to potentially challenge the 73-win year from Golden State in 2016. While the Thunder’s depth will look different next season, better health luck could put Oklahoma City right back in those conversations.

Obviously, getting to 74 wins would require an incredible amount of luck along the way, as evidenced by finishing 10 wins short of that mark last season, despite it seeming reachable in mid-December. Yet, the sort of luck Oklahoma City needs could be minimized by the team achieving some of the same feats it has over the past two years.

To get to 74 wins, the Thunder would almost certainly need either a repeat of its 29-1 mark against the East in 2025 or threaten the mark for best home record in a single season, which is 40-1. The Thunder have combined to lose 13 home games and boasted the league’s best home record each of the past two years, but this is just another example of the difference between being the league’s best for a season and being the best of all-time.

74-8 is a goal that Oklahoma City could reasonably have coming into next season, but with such a small margin for error, that goal might not stick for long.