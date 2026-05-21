How Social Media Reacted to OKC Thunder Beating the Spurs in Game 2
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After a historic Game 1, the Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, offering more of the same physical and strategic battle.
Ultimately, the Thunder were able to grind out a Game 2 win, evening the series at 1-1 as it heads to San Antonio.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:
The Thunder’s offense started much better than Game 1, though a late-quarter stall saw San Antonio take a small lead. OKC won the minutes with Spurs’ backup big Luke Kornet in the first outing, but couldn’t make much happen early in the second iteration.
Despite the Thunder’s mid-frame scoring woes, it was all tied up at 31 heading into the second quarter. Wembanyama played in just six first-quarter minutes, surely offering fireworks through the rest of the half and game.
Freshly into the ball-game, veteran Alex Caruso continued his first-game aggression, where he left with a team-high 31 points. He drove right at Wembanyama, then proceeded to hit a 3-pointer and step-back mid-range over the 7-foot-5 phenom as well to grab seven points.
Amid a chaotic flurry of turnovers and fast-break points, Spurs’ star Stephon Castle issued what was likely the dunk of the postseason, if not the year. He took a few steps, ignited and went right over Isaiah Hartenstein.
Between the second and first quarter, Thunder star Jalen Williams would quietly exit the game, cited with hamstring tightness by Thunder Communications. Williams has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries, the first two on his right leg and third on his left. Prior to his exit, he had four points on 50% shooting and two steals.
Caruso has continued his white-hot shooting stretch into the third quarter. He banged home another 3-pointer, giving him a crucial 13 points as the Thunder manage to hang onto a small lead out of halftime.
Mid-way through the third quarter, Spurs’ guard Dylan Harper walked to the locker-room. He had been one of the best players in the series to this point, adding 12 points on 50% shooting in Game 2 after a fiery Game 1.
After some uncharacteristically lesser minutes for Holmgren through one-and-a-half games, he finally broke loose off the catch from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, where he promptly dunked on two Spurs to give himself double-digit points. He would enter the final frame with 12 points, already a much better outing than the first.
After being essentially played out of Game 1 besides spot minutes, center Isaiah Hartenstein bounced back in a major way in Game 2, providing the physicality on the interior to combat Wembanyama. He rebounded, hit his patented floater and ran dribble-handoffs in certain lineups, making a massive impact for OKC.
After a tough Game 1, the Thunder's two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would hit the dagger shot in Game 2, giving himself 30 points with his patented step-back, mid-range jumper.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK