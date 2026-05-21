How Social Media Reacted to OKC Thunder Beating the Spurs in Game 2

After a historic Game 1, the Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, offering more of the same physical and strategic battle.

Ultimately, the Thunder were able to grind out a Game 2 win, evening the series at 1-1 as it heads to San Antonio.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:

Not winning non Wemby minutes is pretty brutal — Gur Singh (@HoopFocusX) May 21, 2026

The Thunder’s offense started much better than Game 1, though a late-quarter stall saw San Antonio take a small lead. OKC won the minutes with Spurs’ backup big Luke Kornet in the first outing, but couldn’t make much happen early in the second iteration.

Tied after 1 in OKC



Thunder 31

Spurs 31



Feels like we are gearing up for another classic — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 21, 2026

Despite the Thunder’s mid-frame scoring woes, it was all tied up at 31 heading into the second quarter. Wembanyama played in just six first-quarter minutes, surely offering fireworks through the rest of the half and game.

Alex Caruso continues to be the only player to really test Wembanyama,



Just picked up his second foul contesting Caruso, first was offensive. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 21, 2026

Freshly into the ball-game, veteran Alex Caruso continued his first-game aggression, where he left with a team-high 31 points. He drove right at Wembanyama, then proceeded to hit a 3-pointer and step-back mid-range over the 7-foot-5 phenom as well to grab seven points.

Any footage of Stephon Castle dunking in the vicinity of IHart is AI and doctored and is not to be believed — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 21, 2026

Amid a chaotic flurry of turnovers and fast-break points, Spurs’ star Stephon Castle issued what was likely the dunk of the postseason, if not the year. He took a few steps, ignited and went right over Isaiah Hartenstein.

Jalen Williams (left hamstring tightness) has been ruled out.



Officially being called tightness, not a strain. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Between the second and first quarter, Thunder star Jalen Williams would quietly exit the game, cited with hamstring tightness by Thunder Communications. Williams has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries, the first two on his right leg and third on his left. Prior to his exit, he had four points on 50% shooting and two steals.

Alex Caruso cashes in from the corner to give OKC a 75-71 lead. He's now 3 for 3 from deep.



Absolute gamer. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 21, 2026

Caruso has continued his white-hot shooting stretch into the third quarter. He banged home another 3-pointer, giving him a crucial 13 points as the Thunder manage to hang onto a small lead out of halftime.

Dylan Harper went to the locker room. He was down on the court for just a bit after that collison with Chet but got up on his own. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 21, 2026

Mid-way through the third quarter, Spurs’ guard Dylan Harper walked to the locker-room. He had been one of the best players in the series to this point, adding 12 points on 50% shooting in Game 2 after a fiery Game 1.

Welcome to the Western Conference Finals, 7. Glad you could make it. — THE UNCONTESTED PODCAST (@The_Uncontested) May 21, 2026

After some uncharacteristically lesser minutes for Holmgren through one-and-a-half games, he finally broke loose off the catch from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, where he promptly dunked on two Spurs to give himself double-digit points. He would enter the final frame with 12 points, already a much better outing than the first.

There are a lot of things to point to as to why Thunder are winning this game. Isaiah Hartenstein is a big one. — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 21, 2026

After being essentially played out of Game 1 besides spot minutes, center Isaiah Hartenstein bounced back in a major way in Game 2, providing the physicality on the interior to combat Wembanyama. He rebounded, hit his patented floater and ran dribble-handoffs in certain lineups, making a massive impact for OKC.

SGA with an absolutely huge clutch jumper to put OKC up 120-113.



Dagger. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 21, 2026

After a tough Game 1, the Thunder's two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would hit the dagger shot in Game 2, giving himself 30 points with his patented step-back, mid-range jumper.