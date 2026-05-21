OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams Ruled Out for Game 2 vs. Spurs

Despite having a lead in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Thunder fans received less than favorable news midway through the game.

Jalen Williams, the team’s one-time All-Star who’s dealt with injuries through the entirety of the 2025-26 season, exited the game in between the first and second quarters. Per Thunder Communications, Williams has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 with hamstring tightness.

Per an earlier update from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Williams was ‘getting treatment’ on his left hamstring mid-game.

Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting. That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener. https://t.co/lAzbnqpr0f — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Mid-way through the second frame, Williams was nowhere to be seen on the Thunder bench, typcially issuing that a player has made their way to the locker-room. To that point, he hadn’t played in the second quarter, playing just seven minutes across the first quarter.

Through those seven minutes, Williams was able to add four points on 50% shooting, two steals and one assist.

After coming into the season with a wrist injury suffered in the team’s title-winning postseason, Williams has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries that have kept him sidelined for varying amounts of time

The first two were his right hamstring, which kept him out of dozens of regular-season games. The third and most recent was suffered in Game 2 of the first round against Phoenix, where he promptly exited grabbing at the left hamstring. He would miss the remainder of the first round and the entirety of the second.

The second half of play has officially tipped off, with Cason Wallace has officially stepped into the first five out from halftime, much as he did for Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 1. Williams will be a big loss for the Thunder for the rest of Game 2, and further if he continues to miss time.

At halftime, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an 11-point lead, spurred by better play on both ends. It has been whittled down to single-digits by the Spurs in just a few mintues.