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OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams Ruled Out for Game 2 vs. Spurs

Williams exited Game 2.
Derek Parker|
Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

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Oklahoma City Thunder

Despite having a lead in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Thunder fans received less than favorable news midway through the game.

Jalen Williams, the team’s one-time All-Star who’s dealt with injuries through the entirety of the 2025-26 season, exited the game in between the first and second quarters. Per Thunder Communications, Williams has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 with hamstring tightness.

Per an earlier update from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Williams was ‘getting treatment’ on his left hamstring mid-game.

Mid-way through the second frame, Williams was nowhere to be seen on the Thunder bench, typcially issuing that a player has made their way to the locker-room. To that point, he hadn’t played in the second quarter, playing just seven minutes across the first quarter.

Through those seven minutes, Williams was able to add four points on 50% shooting, two steals and one assist.

After coming into the season with a wrist injury suffered in the team’s title-winning postseason, Williams has dealt with three separate hamstring injuries that have kept him sidelined for varying amounts of time

The first two were his right hamstring, which kept him out of dozens of regular-season games. The third and most recent was suffered in Game 2 of the first round against Phoenix, where he promptly exited grabbing at the left hamstring. He would miss the remainder of the first round and the entirety of the second.

The second half of play has officially tipped off, with Cason Wallace has officially stepped into the first five out from halftime, much as he did for Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 1. Williams will be a big loss for the Thunder for the rest of Game 2, and further if he continues to miss time.

At halftime, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an 11-point lead, spurred by better play on both ends. It has been whittled down to single-digits by the Spurs in just a few mintues.

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Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

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