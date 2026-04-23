How Social Media Reacted to the OKC Thunder Beating the Suns in Game 2

The Thunder faced off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 on Wednesday night, looking to grab a 2-0 lead in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Ultimately, Oklahoma City would do just that, fueled by 37 points from reigning and soon-to-be two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as its patented defense.

The first frame was a competitive one, with Oklahoma City jumping out to an arm's length lead, though the Suns were able to crawl back in with stingy defense and tough shot-making. The Thunder held just a one-point lead following the first quarter, with work to do.

With back-to-back buckets from Isaiah Joe and some expert mid-rage work from Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were able to grab an eight-point lead at the break. At that point, Williams had 19 points, and the reigning MVP 17.

Williams injury would throw a wrench in things, even with the Thunder surging to a 20-plus-point lead. The All-Star forward would grab at his left hamstring mid-way through the third quarter, promptly exiting the game and heading to the locker-room. Notably, Williams missed time this season with multiple right hamstring strains, though anything set to keep him from playing in the postseason is a big loss for Oklahoma City.

There's been no update yet on his status for future games.

The Thunder eventually cruised to 13-point win, though it wouldn't be without intrigue. The Suns would go on a big scoring run, largely fueled by Dillon Brooks, to cut the lead to 10 with just three minutes to play.

The Thunder got help from a swath of its supporting cast, with plenty of elite defense spread across all four quarters. Chet Holmgren starred on both ends, scoring 19 points on highly-efficient 7-for-12 shooting, managing to add eight rebounds and four blocks. He hit three of his six 3-point attempts, seeing his best shooting game in some time.

Ajay Mitchell was the only other Thunder to finish in double-figure scoring aside from the team's star trio, adding 14 points on 12 shots off the bench. He largely stepped in for Williams alongside the primary core down the stretch.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just fell hard to the ground on his left hand and his fingers bent back.



He’s in a considerable amount of pain but is staying in the game for now. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 23, 2026

Shai comes up clutching his left hand after that last fall and pile-up — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) April 23, 2026

Lu Dort’s three ball is a playoff riser — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 23, 2026

Whatever early game funk Shai started this game with he has apparently shaken that off completely as he is looking very comfortable over the last few possessions getting to his spots and scoring. — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) April 23, 2026

Kind of the same story from Game 1. Phoenix came out with high energy that's quickly tappering off as OKC raises its intensity.



Thunder are currently on a 13-4 run. Leading 25-16. — Addam M. Francisco (@SuaveCEO_) April 23, 2026

Devin Booker just cant get a clean look — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) April 23, 2026

The irony of Dillon Brooks iso'ing against SGA and foul baiting. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 23, 2026

Keep taking them Ajay! — J.D. Silva (@jdsilva_) April 23, 2026

Two settle-in 3-pointers for Isaiah Joe,



Kicked off with two much easier looks tonight, opposed to Sunday. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) April 23, 2026

PLAYOFF ISAIAH JOE — Gur Singh (@HoopFocusX) April 23, 2026

The Thunder have to be happy that Jalen Green has some confidence — Ivan White (@ivanbball13) April 23, 2026

JDub is in unbelievable form. My goodness. — Bobby Howard (@BobbyHowardOK) April 23, 2026

JDub, the acrobat 😅



13 PTS I 5-5 FGM I 13 MIN



OKC can take a 2-0 series lead over PHX with a win tonight! pic.twitter.com/OD3YvmJ33Z — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2026

SGA vs Dillons Brooks has been awesome. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) April 23, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits the signature step-back middy over Dillon Brooks and trolls him on the way back down the court.



That’s the rare emotion SGA shows from time to time. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) April 23, 2026

Great job by Chet Holmgren taking the dribble letting the close out fly by and popping that triple. He has been much more comfortable recently shooting over smaller defenders and late close outs. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) April 23, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a TOUGH jumper over Dillon Brooks 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OmZVI2sVGF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2026

Honestly, rebounding and some tough shot making the things keeping PHX in this one. Thunder have to be better on the boards. — Tayler Peterson (@Tayler_P15) April 23, 2026

SHAI COOKING AND POINTING AT DILLON BROOKS 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RyB8tCCXOe — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 3 quarters



29 PTS

11-22 FG

2-5 3PT

5-5 FT

5 REB

7 AST

1 STL

+20 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 23, 2026

Jalen Williams grabbed at his hamstring and went to the bench.



He just walked to the locker room during this timeout.



Hopefully JDub will be okay. He's been sensational through 2 playoff games. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 23, 2026

Devin Booker gets hit with a technical foul — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 23, 2026

Left hamstring for Jalen Williams.



Huge bummer. He's played so well in these first 2 games. — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) April 23, 2026

Thunder making Jalen Green work for every single bucket — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) April 23, 2026

Ajay Mitchell is more than capable of filling Jalen Williams’ shoes for the rest of this series and the next, if it comes down to that. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) April 23, 2026

Dillon Brooks hoopin lol it doesn't really matter but he hoopin nonetheless lol — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) April 23, 2026

Thunder were up 26 points.



Seemed like the game was over.



But the Suns have outscored OKC 23-10 in the 4th quarter. 10 point game.



110-100.



3:46 to go. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 23, 2026

Suns shot 18 FTs in Game 1, they have 20 in Game 2 while being in the bonus for the last 2:34 of the fourth. Not as crisp a game for OKC. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) April 23, 2026

I love a Lu Dort Dagger Ball. — Boomtown Hoops (@BoomtownHoops) April 23, 2026

Nothing more electric than a Lu Dort playoff three — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 23, 2026

The Thunder and Suns will now move to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 tipping off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Oklahoma City has grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round for the third-straight postseason.