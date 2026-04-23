How Social Media Reacted to the OKC Thunder Beating the Suns in Game 2
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The Thunder faced off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 on Wednesday night, looking to grab a 2-0 lead in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
Ultimately, Oklahoma City would do just that, fueled by 37 points from reigning and soon-to-be two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as its patented defense.
The first frame was a competitive one, with Oklahoma City jumping out to an arm's length lead, though the Suns were able to crawl back in with stingy defense and tough shot-making. The Thunder held just a one-point lead following the first quarter, with work to do.
With back-to-back buckets from Isaiah Joe and some expert mid-rage work from Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were able to grab an eight-point lead at the break. At that point, Williams had 19 points, and the reigning MVP 17.
Williams injury would throw a wrench in things, even with the Thunder surging to a 20-plus-point lead. The All-Star forward would grab at his left hamstring mid-way through the third quarter, promptly exiting the game and heading to the locker-room. Notably, Williams missed time this season with multiple right hamstring strains, though anything set to keep him from playing in the postseason is a big loss for Oklahoma City.
There's been no update yet on his status for future games.
The Thunder eventually cruised to 13-point win, though it wouldn't be without intrigue. The Suns would go on a big scoring run, largely fueled by Dillon Brooks, to cut the lead to 10 with just three minutes to play.
The Thunder got help from a swath of its supporting cast, with plenty of elite defense spread across all four quarters. Chet Holmgren starred on both ends, scoring 19 points on highly-efficient 7-for-12 shooting, managing to add eight rebounds and four blocks. He hit three of his six 3-point attempts, seeing his best shooting game in some time.
Ajay Mitchell was the only other Thunder to finish in double-figure scoring aside from the team's star trio, adding 14 points on 12 shots off the bench. He largely stepped in for Williams alongside the primary core down the stretch.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 2:
The Thunder and Suns will now move to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 tipping off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Oklahoma City has grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round for the third-straight postseason.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK