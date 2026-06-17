Isaiah Hartenstein is Essential for the OKC Thunder's Present and Future

The Thunder's big man could impact the team for years to come.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to work out their financial situation this offseason, as star players are about to get paid. This has created multiple scenarios of who the Thunder could let go, who they could trade or ultimately who will still be with the team next year. Some scenarios are justified and could really benefit the Thunder, but one player has so much current and future value that OKC shouldn’t consider moving on from him.

Big man Isaiah Hartenstein is truly a player that the Thunder must hold on to. Hartenstein proved this season that Oklahoma City flourishes when he is on the court, and they need his physical style of play down low.

Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in the regular season, and kept this up in the postseason, averaging 9.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. He was felt tremendously on the offensive glass, averaging over three offensive rebounds in both the regular and postseason.

His defensive presence was also a necessity for Oklahoma City in some of the biggest games of the season. Hartenstein was a huge part of the Thunder pushing the Spurs to seven games in the conference finals, as he shut down Wembanyma as well as anyone this season. This type of play isn’t just something that OKC will need for next season; it will need it for years down the line.

That doesn’t mean Oklahoma City shouldn’t be looking for young bigs in this upcoming draft; it just means Hartenstein should be the one to show them the ropes. It seems that the most likely scenario for the Thunder this draft is to draft a young big man who is primarily a defensive presence.

Hartenstein knows exactly how to play the brand of basketball that the Thunder thrives on, and would be the perfect teacher for any young player coming in. He will do the same for Thomas Sorber, who is set to make his debut this season.

These young players would still be able to get a good amount of playing time either in the second group or on nights when Thunder stars need a rest, but OKC won’t have to give up winning games at the expense of experience.

The Thunder’s official roster next season is still uncertain, with a lot of moves left to be done. However, these changes shake up the team; it would benefit OKC to keep Hartenstein around.