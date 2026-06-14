Report: OKC Thunder Host Two More Big Men for Predraft Workouts

The NBA season has officially come to an end with the New York Knicks taking down the San Antonio Spurs in five games to claim the team's first title in 53 years.

Now, the next event on the NBA calendar is the 2026 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23-24. One year after the Oklahoma City Thunder raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy, OKC is looking to add more young depth to its roster after falling to San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder currently hold the No. 12, No. 17 and No. 37 overall picks in the 2026 class, and could add three new pieces on cheap contracts to save money for upcoming extensions.

After hosting a number of players leading up to the draft, Oklahoma City has recently hosted two more players who the team could target in this year's draft, according to reports.

According to a report from The Consensus, Sam Presti and company brought in Gonzaga standout Graham Ike for a predraft workout.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting former Gonzaga standout Graham Ike for a pre-draft workout today, sources tell myself and @CrainNBA.



Ike has drawn significant interest from teams across the league after an impressive evaluation cycle. — Aryan (@Ary_Report) June 12, 2026

Ike spent six seasons in college, playing two years at Wyoming before taking a redshirt in 2022-23 and finishing his career with three seasons at Gonzaga. As a senior, Ike averaged 19.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

The veteran big man earned West Coast Conferece Player of the Year recognition for his efforts.

At the NBA G League Combine, Ike measured 6-foot-9-and-three-quarters without shoes, recording a 7-foot-5-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 250 pounds. Ike's measurements and production could make him a solid fit for the Thunder in the second round or as a priority undrafted free agent.

According to a report from St. John's David Berov, Oklahoma City also hosted Zuby Ejiofor for a predraft workout.

Zuby Ejiofor has worked out for the Timberwolves, Nuggets, Thunder, Lakers, Mavericks & Spurs this month, per source.



With the Spurs yesterday, he met former Johnnie Julian Champagnie, who is currently playing in the NBA Finals. #sjubb pic.twitter.com/rXJjhV6vBd — Dave (@SJUDave) June 12, 2026

A former four-star recruit, Ejiofor began played at Kansas as a freshman before spending the next three years at St. John's. As a senior, the veteran big man averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc.

Ejiofor earned Big East Player of the Year, Big East Defensive Player of the Year and Big East Tournament MVP as a senior while leading St. John's to a Big East title and the Sweet 16.

At the NBA Combine, Ejiofor measured 6-foot-7-and-a-half without shoes, notching a 7-foot-2 wingspan and weighing 245 pounds.

The Red Storm standout could be an ideal target for OKC at No. 37 overall, but there is a chance Ejiofor will be selected before the end of the first round.