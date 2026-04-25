Jalen Williams Injury Makes Game 3 More Crucial for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is set for its first road game of the postseason, and it’s the most important game of the season thus far.

Going into Saturday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder have already secured a 2-0 lead in the series and have a chance to effectively put the Suns away with a win. After all, no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

It would also be business as usual for the Thunder, who swept their opponents in the first round in each of the past two seasons. Of course, things are a bit different this time around after Jalen Williams exited Game 2 with a left hamstring strain that will have him sidelined for a bit.

Without Williams in the picture for Game 3, the Thunder will need to be ready to grind out this matchup in Phoenix. Even if Williams was still able to go for this matchup, the Suns would still have a bit of a boost from their home crowd, and the Thunder need to stifle that.

Of course, Game 3 is more critical for the Thunder without Williams because they don’t want to give the Suns any sort of confidence. Sure, the Suns might be destined to keep Game 3 closer than either of the first two games, but that won’t matter if the Thunder get the win.

With Oklahoma City on the verge of taking an insurmountable 3-0 advantage, the defending champs need to smell the blood in the water and not take their foot off the gas. While there will likely be a bit of an adjustment period with Williams out, the Thunder’s experience without him this season should help them avoid any major setbacks.

Oklahoma City has seen plenty of different situations throughout this season and is more than prepared for anything that might be thrown its way in Game 3. Even if the Suns find some things that work, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having a larger load to carry, a Thunder win would minimize any positives for Phoenix.

A 3-0 lead is what the Thunder need to truly put this series away in Phoenix. Now having to play below full strength, getting out of this series as fast as possible is important, and ensuring the Suns’ hopes of making this a long series are dashed is also crucial.

Game 3 won’t be an easy matchup for the Thunder, but winning this game could put them over the top for the series.