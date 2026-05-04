Lakers' Experience Could Offer a leg up on OKC Thunder in Round 2
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The Thunder can’t take their second-round opponent lightly.
Oklahoma City is set to start their second round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Paycom Center. OKC is coming into this series with considerable rest after sweeping Phoenix in the first round, and is looking to have another quick series.
All of the advantages seem to be leaning towards the Thunder, with most experts saying they should have no trouble making quick work of the Lakers. However, anything can happen in the playoffs, and L.A. is in the second round for a reason. Even if they don’t appear to be the most frightening matchup for OKC, they still have strengths that the Thunder will have to look out for.
Here are three things OKC must watch out for against the Lakers.
Experience
The Lakers are not a team that is full of youth, but their roster is familiar with situations like this. They have an aggressive defensive player in Marcus Smart, who has battled against the best guards in the league for now 14 seasons, Deandre Ayton, who has been a part of multiple postseason runs and of course, one of the best players ever in LeBron James.
What this team lacks in youth and stamina, it makes up for in IQ and decision-making. Oklahoma City should be able to push the floor on this battered-down Lakers squad, but it shouldn’t take their age for granted.
LeBron James
As mentioned, James is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of the NBA. The Laker star might now be nearing the end of his career, as he’s 41, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he is still dangerous.
James is currently leading the Lakers' postseason efforts, averaging 23.2 points per game and 8.3 assists per game. Oklahoma City can expect James to continue to lead this L.A. squad and must look out, as he still has the capability to be one of the best players in the world every night.
The Lakers know how to come back from losses
While it’s always a good thing not to drop a game in a series, doing so has helped the Lakers learn how to flip momentum. L.A. got out to an early lead on the Rockets before dropping two straight games in the series. However, they were able to halt the Rockets' comeback and finish out the series in Game 6.
OKC, on the other hand, hasn’t had the opportunity to prove it can come back from a loss. With the talent and drive on the Thunder squad, it shouldn’t be a problem, but they must make sure that they take control of every game, or else the Lakers might take advantage of their complacency.
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Grayson is majoring in sports media at Oklahoma State University. He’s covered various sports in the states since 2024.