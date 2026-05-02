Thunder vs. Lakers: Three Ways OKC can Beat Los Angeles

With the Lakers’ 98-78 Game 6 win over the Rockets on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially found their second-round opponent.

Oklahoma City was the only team to sweep in the first round, and has patiently waited for the conclusion of Rockets-Lakers. Now, they’ll officially be taking on LeBron James and co., with Luka Doncic potentially returning later in the series.

Here are three ways that OKC can beat LA:

Defense, Defense, Defense

Oklahoma City, via a title run last year and continued success this year, has already proven itself one of the best defenses not just now but ever. And that will need to continue against the Lakers.

Los Angeles scored just 101.2 points per game across the six games in the first round, going for less than 100 three different times — the final three games of the series as fatigue likely set in. The Thunder themselves scored 122.8, drastically better than the Lakers on all fronts.

Defending LeBron James with Jalen Williams potentially still out due to another hamstring injury could provide challenges, otherwise the Thunder are set to be the far better defensive team with Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and more.

Get up and down

As previously mentioned, the Lakers fatigue compounded in the series with Houston, with them scoring 96 points in Game 4, 93 in Game 5 and just 98 in Game 6 despite the win.

LeBron James is still capable of stellar moments at the drop of a hat, but is also 41-years-old. His veteran running mates in Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard are 32 and 29, respectively, and the team as a whole just lacks youth across the board.

Pushing the pace and running the floor will play into Oklahoma City’s hands, tiring the Lakers out and promoting offensive aggression.

Capitalize on turnovers

We’ve established the Thunder need to continue their patented stingy defense, but they’ll also need to turn that into offense early and often.

The Lakers turned the ball over 16.3 times per game in the first round, far-and-away the biggest margin among postseason teams. The Thunder, with their all-time defense, continually force turnovers themselves. But they’ll need to be sharp to turn that into offense.

Oklahoma City did well in this regard versus Phoenix, clogging lanes, getting deflections and blocking shots — then converting in transition. And they’ll need to do so against the Lakers to make it a short series.