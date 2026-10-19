Last ESPN Preseason Predictions Thunder To Claim Another Championship

The Thunder look to be the favorites in the final preseason prediction.

The NBA season officially kicks off on Tuesday, and the Thunder get to be a part of the celebration as they take on the San Antonio Spurs that night. This is a highly anticipated matchup, as Oklahoma City and San Antonio previously met in the Western Conference Finals, a series that the Thunder lost in seven games.

This will be an electric start to the season and could be the beginning of another championship run in Oklahoma City. A recent ESPN article thinks the same thing, as do NBA insiders, who recently predicted which team would win the Eastern Conference, the Western Conference and the NBA Finals.

As expected, the race for the Western Conference was between the Thunder and the Spurs, but OKC had the upper hand. Out of the 15 insiders asked, 10 of them chose the Thunder to get revenge this upcoming season and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Not only that, but each of those 10 insiders then chose the Thunder to go all the way and win the NBA Finals.

This is a great sign for Oklahoma City’s season, even with how many young players will be given bigger roles. Of course, this has always been in the picture with OKC being led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as these three are each ready to prove why they are once again some of the best players in the league.

Additionally, it looks like the team’s only competition will be their opening night matchup, the Spurs. The five insiders who picked the Spurs to take the West also picked the squad from San Antonio to win the Finals. Meaning, every insider picked a team from the West to take home the trophy; it’s just a matter of which team that is.

The Thunder will be looking to prove on Tuesday that this will be their year and not the Spurs, and they are hoping to do so in a demanding fashion. However, OKC learned last year that no matter what happens during the season, you have to make sure you are prepared for the playoffs. This being said, the Thunder’s main area of concern this year will be focused on the team staying healthy, and if they can do this, then they will have a real shot at being the last team left come June.