Aday Mara Preseason Proves Worthy of True Role With OKC Thunder

It is just preseason. These games don't count. Take it with a grain of salt. All of these statements are true, even when used as prefixes to praise Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Aday Mara. Though his exhibition slate is doing nothing to pump the brakes on the Mara Mania that has been building over the last seven days.

Through three preseason games, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting an eye-popping 79.2% from the floor. It wasn't until the end of the opening quarter of Mara's third preseason game that the big fella finally missed a shot. This is a stark contrast to the Michigan product's Summer League outings, where he looked more like a project prospect than a pro-ready player seasoned with three years of college.

The 7-foot-3 center has done wonders to change the perspective on his first-year outlook this past week. Now, real expectation is building for the first-year Michigan man. The talent, the skill, both obvious as to why top Thunder executive Sam Presti pulled the trigger on the center with this lottery pick despite rostering a loaded front court.

There is no question it will be hard to climb the depth chart in Bricktown while only being capable of manning the center position and competing with the likes of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams for minutes throughout the season. But this preseason productivity has proven there is a role for Mara as soon as Oct. 20's season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. A role that will be carved out for him at least for the 82-game regular season.

It isn't about the pure dominance on the preseason hardwood; it is crystallized by the way he is getting to these numbers. It can't simply be written off as, well, someone has to compile these numbers while the regulars rest. Mara's showing has displayed tools that even this loaded Thunder squad can utilize when at full strength.

The biggest knock on the 7-foot-3 center as a prospect and through Summer League was his conditioning. After spending the offseason working on his body with the Thunder training staff, even while competing for Spain in the FIBA World Cup qualifying games, the improvement has been night and day. Mara is able to run rim-to-rim to make an impact in transition on both ends, stay engaged on the glass to gobble up rebounds, set harder screens to create space for his guards and paths to the rim and rolling off them as he proves to be a lethal lob threat for his guards to make easy decisions at the cup.

The Thunder do not have an abundance of quality screen setters, do not have anyone with his vertical spacing ability at the rim and his size is unique in its own right across the league. With his improved conditioning, Oklahoma City simply has to carve out minutes for him –– and they will.

Not only is Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault known for going 10-to-12 deep routinely (sometimes as many as 13 players get in on the action), but the 82-game schedule is a grind. Hartenstein will likely be protected in back-to-back situations with breathers, not to mention getting time off for Holmgren and Willliams to open up minutes in the front court for Mara.

Even when fully healthy, Mara's outlet passing, half-court playmaking out of the high post, screen setting, and easy buckets around the rim will force Daigneault's hand, especially with secondary lineups to help boost the offense. All while getting a high-end rim protector on the court.

While it is just preseason, there is no question that the opinion on Mara has never been higher and the regular-season role for the rookie big man has never been clearer. He is going to play, and if the exhibition slate is any indication, he is going to play well.