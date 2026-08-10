Lu Dort Trade was Likely OKC Thunder’s Final Move This Offseason

The OKC Thunder underwent massive change this offseason, opting to stay under the second apron and reduce luxury tax in favor of an altered depth chart.

It started with the trading of Aaron Wiggins to Atlanta and Isaiah Joe to Detroit, gathering four second-round picks in the process. The trades made sense due to the lack of playing time on their part in the postseason, as well as the amount they’d be owed next season.

From there, it was a question of whether or not the franchise would move on from longtime starter Luguentz Dort, who helped the team to a championship with All-Defense-level play and 3-point shooting. Eventually, they opted to, sending out Dort to the Hawks in exchange for three second-round picks.

The move ultimately helped the team to stay just under the second apron, though sent out win-now talent in exchange for future draft assets.

Now, having traded three players, drafted three players and resigned a few, the Thunder are likely done with their offseason.

As of now, the team has an open roster spot. Though threading that needle will take a very specific move.

Weeks ago, the team put in an offer for Nuggets’ wing Spencer Jones, hoping to land the up-and-comer on a two-year deal to provide some roster depth. Denver ended up matching it, going into the second apron with the move.

While OKC was ready to pull the trigger on a Jones deal, finding another player to take the roster spot won’t be so easy. They don’t necessarily need guard or big help with deep reserves, and the amount of use-able wing depth on cost-effective contracts is slim.

OKC will more than likely head into the season with an open roster spot, using its two-way contracts to eventually promote from within. The Thunder have had plenty of success doing so before, coincidentally finding Dort in that exact fashion years ago.

Despite losing win-now talent this offseason, the Thunder have done well in reloading. To the point they'll still very much enter the season as one of the top contenders in the league and won't need to make a move.

Jared McCain will remain a crucial part of the team after being acquired mid-season last year. Rookies in Bennett Stirtz and Aday Mara could be set to add new contributors, and OKC will still be hoping for internal development from guards like Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace.

For now, the team can sit back and wait for the 2026-27 season to begin assessing their next move.