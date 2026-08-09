Will the OKC Thunder Continue Two-Way Contract Success in 2026?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have created a history of getting strong production and development from two-way prospects. Every season this decade, the Thunder have seen at least one two-way player carve out a spot in the regular-season rotation. Sometimes, even into the playoffs.

Luguentz Dort in 2019-20, Aaron Wiggins in 2021-22 and Ajay Mitchell in 2024-25 are the most notable two-way success stories for Oklahoma City; each player worked their way into full contracts during the season. Just last year, Branden Carlson played key minutes for the Thunder during an injury crisis in the frontcourt, even picking up four starts.

With one returner from last season in Brooks Barnhizer, second-round rookie Otega Oweh and undrafted signee Josh Dix, how can each two-way prospect work their way into a bigger role in 2026-27?

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) and Phoenix Suns forward CJ Huntley (22) fight for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks Barnhizer

Barnhizer had sporadic playing time throughout his rookie season, struggling to earn more minutes due to a lackluster offensive game. Through 8.7 minutes per game in 40 appearances, the Northwestern product averaged 1.7 points on 38% shooting, 29.2% from downtown.

He still found his way on the court by outworking others for loose balls and rebounds and by being a capable defender. Unless he can improve his jump shot, he'll have a similar sophomore season.

He showcased scoring ability in the NBA Summer League in July, but still struggled to convert on triples. Barnhizer averaged 11.9 points per game, but shot 25% from deep; he shot 16.7% from 3-point range in Las Vegas.

Major offensive improvements are needed for Barnhizer to make the next step.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) shoots as Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Otega Oweh

Another defensive-minded prospect, Oweh still has much to prove on an NBA floor after being sidelined most of the NBA Summer League due to injury. He succeeded as a No. 1 option at Kentucky, but will need to become more consistent as a catch-and-shoot threat to become an impact player.

Oweh averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during his senior year while shooting 46.5% overall. He shot 33.3% from behind the arc, but the bulk of his attempts were difficult, off-the-dribble looks.

The former Sooner and Wildcat excels at getting to the rim with the ball in his hands, finishing strong at the cup. He has good hands on the defensive end, playing physical while limiting fouls.

With an above-average defensive skillset with plenty of athleticism, Oweh has the most open path to make an impact early as a two-way player for the Thunder. If he can knock down open looks from deep, he'll work his way into the rotation.

Feb 28, 2026; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Josh Dix (4) attempts a three point shot against the Providence Friars during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Dix

Dix is a phenomenal shooter coming out of Creighton and Iowa, filling the always-present role for the Thunder to have a sharpshooter on at least one of their two-way deals. He'll be ready for late-quarter spot minutes early on, just like those of the past.

Dix is coming off the only season of his four-year collegiate career in which he did not shoot 40% from deep, plummeting to 33.8%. The move to the Big East did not treat him well after finishing with his career-best mark of 42.2% on 4.8 attempts a night in his final year with the Hawkeyes as a junior.

Despite the percentage drop-off, Dix is still a more-than-capable 3-point shooter, and will surely be put into late-quarter after-stoppage inbounds plays to get another shooter and floor spacer on the court. As for bigger spots in the rotation, he will have his work cut out for him as the lone undrafted signee, but with strong play and some luck, he'll get his chance to shine.

With a two-way group full of guards and wings, opportunities are endless in a Thunder team looking to rebuild its rotation.