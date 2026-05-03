Luka Doncic gets Injury Update Ahead of OKC Thunder Series

The Thunder are gearing up for their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, one that could look differently depending on the status of superstar Luka Doncic.

The Thunder are familiar with Doncic’s injury, given that it both happened in the two’s final regular-season meeting in Oklahoma City, and given that their own star in Jalen Williams is also dealing with a hamstring strain.

Doncic has been among the best players in the league this season, certain to rank high among MVP candidates while also leading the league in points per game. On the season, he’s averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 48% overall and 37% from three.

His absence from the second-round series would obviously be crippling for LA, who suffered offensively in the first round despite outlasting the Rockets. On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania offered the latest update on Doncic.

“Luka Doncic will be out to start the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Charania said on the Inside the NBA Tip-Off Show. “The Lakers are evaluating Doncic on a week-to-week basis with that Grade 2 hamstring strain. So he’s missed about a month right now. One source told me in the last few days, it’s still a slow path on Doncic’s recovery, he’s doing more and more on the court, but right now still now full fledged running, or full contact workouts.”

Reporting on ABC Inside the NBA Tip-Off Show -- new updates on Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Denver Nuggets' future: pic.twitter.com/MPjLnQoPUq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2026

Doncic being out for at least a few games of the series isn’t new — that’s been reported for somme time now given the nature of his injury. But him being unable to run fully or do full-contact does seem to lessen his chances of returning to the series as a whole.

The Thunder are one of the best and most talented defenses in the league, and it likely isn’t worth risking further injury if the Lakers are already down an insurmountable few games in the series.

The Oklahoma City players themsevles aren't likely to be focusing on the injury news ahead of the series, though Doncic's absence is likely to change how their defense operates. The Lakers are a centrifugal offense with him on-court, running everything through him. And with LeBron James operating as the on-ball focal point, their attention will shift to him.

Should the Thunder play their brand of basketball, they're likely to be punching their ticket to their second-straight Western Conference Finals regardless.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off Game 1 of the second round on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT.