OKC Thunder Have Interesting Starting Lineup Decision vs. Lakers

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will embark on their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder are not only trying to be the first time since 2018's Golden State Warriors to go back-to-back as NBA Champions, but the first title team since to make it out of the second round the following season.

The Thunder enter this series having completed the third straight four-game sweep of their first-round matchup. This time, making quick work of the Phoenix Suns. The Purple and Gold went up 3-0 on the Houston Rockets before waiting until Game 6 to eliminate their Texas based counter parts.

Both sides are currently dealing with injuries. While the Lakers did see Austin Reaves return to close out the opening round series against Houston, reports around Luka Doncic suggest the superstar will at least miss the opening games of this second round matchup with Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the Thunder have tabbed its No. 2 scoring option, Jalen Williams, as week-to-week with a Grade 1 Hamstring Strain.

Before the Thunder tip-off with the Purple and Gold, Williams will have 13 days of rest under his belt. It is still unclear whether the Santa Clara product will be able to give it a go to start this series, or what his timetable looks like beyond the week-to-week.

This leaves Mark Daigneault with an interesting decision to make in the starting five for the Thunder's Round 2 bout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Williams went down, Daigneault tabbed second-year guard Ajay Mitchell as the fifth starter for the Bricktown Ballers. His on-ball scoring ability, play-finishing alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and playmaking help Oklahoma City replicate what it misses without Williams on the offensive end. In Game 3 and Game 4 of the Suns series, Mitchell played the Williams role nearly minute for minute, helping the first five before taking control of the secondary unit as Gilgeous-Alexander hit the bench.

There is no shame in running that look back against the Purple and Gold in Round 2. It worked and it is the closest version to this team at full strength functionally that they can get.

However, an argument can be made that the Thunder should opt for Cason Wallace replacing Williams' defensive disruption instead.

In the case of starting Wallace, the Thunder would still be comfortable with that look. The defensive ace started 58 games in this injury-riddled season for the Bricktown Ballers. The NBA's steals leader can cause havoc on the Lakers' offense down Doncic and this allows Wallace to take the Reaves assignment while Lu Dort slides down to defend LeBron James when the two sides tip off. Of course, Alex Caruso's entry will be a better option from a size advantage standpoint.

Both options should be appealing to Daigneault and company, making for interesting staff meetings leading into Game 1.