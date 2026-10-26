NBA Players React to OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams’ Injury

Thunder star Jalen Williams suffered an apparent leg injury Sunday evening versus the LA Clippers, promptly leaving the game after being carted off by the OKC medical staff.

Williams slashed down the lane for a high-rising shot attempt near the rim, but landed awkwardly on his left leg. Multiple players both on-court and near the bench visibly reacted, with the Thunder medical staff working quickly.

There has been no official update yet on Williams status, though Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said he will update the team at a meeting tomorrow when there is information.

The injuries continue to mount for Williams, who dealt with various injuries last season that kept him out for most of the season. He played in just 33 games due to stints out with wrist and hamstring hamstring injuries, and was kept out for most of the postseason due to the latter.

Williams’ injury sent shockwaves through the NBA Sunday evening, with his injury coming just three games into the Thunder’s new season. Several players league-wide offered up their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, sending Williams affirmations.

Rockets’ star Alperen Sengun sent: “Praying for jdubb.”

Praying for jdubb 🙏🖤 — Alperen (@alperennsengun) October 26, 2026

Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton had a similar message. Haliburton notably suffered his own major injury in Paycom Center during Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Finals, and recently made his return to play. He played in Oklahoma City in the preseason, and now has his Pacers off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference.

Williams was crucial to the Thunder taking down the Pacers in that Finals series, playing through a wrist injury in the entirety of the series.

JDub🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) October 26, 2026

Magic star Paolo Banchero, Williams' 2022 draft-mate who went No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, offering similar sentiments:

JDub🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) October 26, 2026

Several more players league-wide are sure to follow in Sengun, Banchero and Haliburton’s footsteps, offering up good vibes and thoughts to a player dealing with an apparent major injury.

Perhaps Williams' most notable encouragement was from his own star teammate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was visibly shaken on-court following the injury.

“I have no doubt in my mind he’ll be back and better than before,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game.

The Thunder now have a quick turnaround, taking on the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, Oct. 26. OKC and Phoenix will tip off at 7 p.m. CT in the team's fourth game of the fresh season.