OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams Exits Clippers’ Game with Apparent Leg Injury

With the fourth-quarter of the Thunder's bout with the Clippers winding down, Oklahoma City star Jalen Williams attempted a high-rising dunk, and came down awkwardly on his left leg.

There were multiple reactions from on-court players, with the OKC medical staff called on quickly. Minutes later, Williams was carted off the floor by the Thunder medical staff with an apparent stint on his leg, but not before giving the crowd two thumbs up.

The injuries have continued for Williams, who dealt with carious injuries for much of last season. He began the year out due to a wrist injury suffered in the team’s Finals run, and dealt with off-and-on hamstring injuries that would keep him out for much of the postseason.

Williams played 32 minutes versus the Clippers, going for 8 points on 3-for-8 shooting, in addition to five assists, two steals, three turnovers and a block. He would exit with around two minutes remaining in the game, in the team’s third contest of the season.

There has been no official update on Williams’ status. The Thunder would go on to beat the Clippers by a handful of points, moving to 3-0 on the season with previous wins over the Spurs and Nuggets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team's back-to-back MVP, was visibly shaken both following the injury and in the post-game presser.

Williams' loss in any capacity is likely to be a big one. One of the team's "Big Three," he's been vital to their two-way effort in recent years, functioning as one of the top scorers on the team while having earned an All-Defense selection in the process. Through two games, Williams had averaged 16.5 points on 39% shooting.

The Thunder next take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Oct. 26, in their first back-to-back of the season.