3 Takeaways From the OKC Thunder's 4th NBA Cup Victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up the squad's 11th straight win Friday night, following a nail-biting 123-119 clutch time victory over the Phoenix Suns in Paycom Center. The Thunder improved to a 19-1 record, going undefeated, 4-0, in NBA Cup group play, etching their name into the knockout phase.

The Thunder's 19-1 start is the best 20-game start since the 2015-16 73-9 Golden State Warriors started unbeaten.

It was another day at the office for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied an efficient 37 points on the night. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, stepping up in the most crucial of moments.

2024-25 All-NBA forward Jalen Williams made his long-awaited return to the lineup. He demonstrated flashy playmaking and strong defense despite a rusty shooting night.

Phoenix cut the game within one point multiple times in the clutch, but thanks to timely Gilgeous-Alexander buckets, OKC held on for the thrilling victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's close win over the Suns.

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams warms up before the start of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. The Return of Jalen Williams

Thunder Swiss-Army Knife Williams made his first appearance of the season Friday night. He started slowly, looking for his jumpshot, but his impact was felt everywhere across the court.

Williams ran the pick-and-roll with no rust whatsoever, orchestrating a lethal option for the Thunder throughout the night. He had eight assists and only one turnover on the night.

His defense was phenomenal throughout the game as well, continuing to blow up the Suns' offensive sets throughout the night. He tallied two steals and a block.

His shooting was a struggle, however, with his shot just falling a bit flat throughout the night. He sat out most of the clutch period in what was likely a minutes restriction.

Williams scored 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and 1-of-1 from three-point range. Rust was expected in his first game after surgery, so there is no need to worry after one rough shooting performance.

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Chet Holmgren Looks Comfortable in Extended Minutes at Center

In the absence of center Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren had a full go at playing as the team's starting center. He shone, with a strong high-low and pick-and-roll, with Williams being a strong reason why.

Holmgren scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-5 from behind the arc. Despite not picking up a block, his rim protection was stellar as well.

He picked up a crucial rebound in the dying stages of the game, but split two free throws to give the Suns a final breath of life to come back in the match,

Strong performances like this one at the center position will be crucial for Holmgren as he grows into a potential All-Star in this league.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles during a break in play while the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots free throws during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Continues His Historic Run

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his reign of terror upon the league against the Suns, scoring 20 points for the 92nd consecutive game, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak of such in history.

It was a rocky start for the reigning MVP, but when the Thunder needed him to step up, he answered. He scored 37 points on 10-of-20 shooting on the night. 15 of those points came in the fourth quarter, on a scalding 104.2% true shooting.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored tough buckets throughout the fourth period from all levels of the floor. There was no shot bigger than his 26-foot three-point dagger with under two minutes remaining in the game, putting the Thunder up four points just after the Suns answered back.

As a facilitator, he set up his teammates with consistent opportunities to score, racking up eight assists. The playmaking of Gilgeous-Alexander continues to improve, making his case for the best the NBA has to offer even stronger.

Beyond offense, Gilgeous-Alexander shone on defense as well, utilizing his length to stop Phoenix in big moments.

Clutch shots have been the story of Gilgeous-Alexander's career; that could not have been more true tonight.