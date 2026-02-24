OKC Thunder Star Added to Injury Report Ahead of Tilt with Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Toronto Raptors tonight, hoping to stay in the win column following one of its biggest wins of the season.

Few gave OKC a chance against white-hot Cleveland on Sunday, down several ball-handlers and facing a team on a seven-game win-streak. Instead, the Thunder flipped the script, getting off to a 20-point lead and hanging on in a back-and-forth second half.

Oklahoma City has dealt with injuries to several of its top players this season, and has been treading water as the West's No. 1 seed for a few weeks now, with San Antonio hot on their heels. They survived the afternoon bout against Cleveland, but now have a tough week ahead in Toronto, Detroit, Denver and Dallas.

The Raptors have been among the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, currently sitting as the five-seed.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Raptors ahead of Tuesday's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Low back spasms

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain/left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Toronto Raptors injuries:

Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League

AJ Lawson — Out: G League

Alijah Martin — Out: G League

Jonathan Mogbo — Out: G League

Jakob Poeltl — Out: Back lower strain management

The Thunder continue to be without a trio of guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams, whose status was updated prior to return from the All-Star break. SGA and Mitchell, both dealing with abdominal strains, are set to be re-evaluated approximately one week from Feb. 19, meaning around Thursday, Feb. 26.

Williams will be re-evaluated two weeks from Feb. 19.

Alex Caruso, who left the bout against Brooklyn, is listed as questionable to play with an ankle sprain.

The newest and most notable addition is Chet Holmgren, who is questionable to play in Tuesday’s game with back spasms. He’s dealt with these here and there throughout the season, and his status against Toronto is now up in the air.

Holmgren was vital to the team’s success against the Cavaliers, going for 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. He was named a first-time All-Star, and participated in the event last weekend.

Toronto sees a few notable players listed out, including center Jakob Poeltl. They’ll also be without four players on G League assignment.

The Thunder and Raptors tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tomorrow from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.