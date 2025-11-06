3 Takeaways From The Thunder's First Loss Of The Season
The Thunder let a game that should’ve been won, slip out their fingers tonight. Portland handed OKC its first loss of the season as the Thunder lost 121-119. This marks the end of their opening winning streak, and stops the franchise record at eight initial season wins.
The Thunder had the game early as they ended the first quarter up by 20, but Portland would respond by outscoring the Thunder in every other quarter. The Thunder would make the game close in the fourth quarter as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would make a layup and then steal the ball right back. He would then get fouled and bring the game within one with seven seconds left.
Cason Wallace would then intentionally foul Drew Holiday, who would make both of his free throws to extend the Blazers' lead back to three at 121-118. After a full timeout, the Thunder would have an opportunity to tie, but Isiah Joe would miss a three. The final seconds wouldn’t be enough as Joe would make one free throw, which wouldn’t make a difference.
The Thunder walked into this game with a skeleton crew as multiple players, such as Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, didn’t play in the second game of the back-to-back. This proved to be detrimental as Gilgeous-Alexander and Aaron Wiggins couldn’t bring the squad all the way to a win themselves.
As this is the Thunder’s first loss of the season, they learned multiple things about their game and what they need to do to improve.
Here are 3 takeaways from the Thunder's first loss.
1. The young Thunder core needs to play fast
On the second night of a back-to-back, Oklahoma City couldn’t rely on star power to outplay the Trail Blazers. Luckily for the Thunder, their young core can get out and run. After their slow start Tuesday night, the Thunder got out of the gate fast and scored 41 points in the first quarter.
This outburst of points was largely because of the Thunder’s fast-break points and points off turnovers. In their dominant first quarter, the Thunder had 15 fast break points and eight points off turnovers. On the other hand, in the second quarter, when OKC only added two more points off turnovers and none off fast breaks, they were outscored by 12.
The Thunder would end the game with only 17 fast-break points and 23 points off turnovers. Oklahoma City has the unique ability to adjust its playstyle based on what group it puts on the court, and in games like these, OKC needs to play fast.
2. Aaron Wiggins continues to produce
The Thunder called upon Aaron Wiggins to have a bigger role tonight, and just like he’s done in the past, he delivered. Wiggins started tonight due to the Thunder's long injury list, and he didn’t miss a beat. He ended the night with 27 points, 2 rebounds and 3 steals. Wiggins also had an amazing night from beyond the arc, as he hit 7 threes and shot 70% from downtown.
Wiggins has continuously stepped up in games where the Thunder have been without their big stars and has proved he can be that star when needed.
3. Teams are taking advantage of the Thunder’s aggressive defense
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it known that they are one of the best defensive teams in the league. They smother their opponents and constantly cause turnovers to disrupt opposing teams.
This is something teams are starting to use to their advantage, though, as the Thunder have constantly seen themselves in foul trouble this year. Wednesday night against the Trail Blazers, all five of the Thunder's starters had at least three fouls, which led to Portland shooting 32 free throws.
The Thunder have to start to figure out the line between playing hard and giving opponents free points due to fouls.