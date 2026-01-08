OKC Thunder Starters vs. Jazz As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Upgraded

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in an attempt to snap their two game losing streak. This is already their second two game skid of the season, tying the amount they suffered through all last season en route to a 68 win 2024-25 campaign that ended with the Bricktown Ballers hoisting their first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

After being blown out by the Charlotte Hornets on the Paycom Center hardwood Modnay, it is clear that you can never take a game for granted. However, the Utah Jazz present the same chance as the Buzz City Crew: A get right game for a schuffling Thunder team that has gone 6-6 in their last 12 games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are perhaps in an even better spot on Wednesday, not only should the Thunder be focused and hungry to bounce back, but the Jazz are not exactly incentivized to win basketball games with their top eight protected first round pick owed to none other than the Bricktown Ballers.

On Monday, the Thunder altered the first five, putting Aaron Wiggins in place of swing starter Cason Wallace who is typically in the starting lineup due to the injury to Isaiah Hartenstein. On Wednesday, bench boss Mark Daigneault stuck to his guns on that move.

Heading into the game, Jazz rookie Ace Bailey and Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were each tabbed as questionable before both received good news prior to tip off being elevated to active for this tilt. The Thunder though, are still without Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Alex Caruso, Ousmane Dieng and of course, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Feb 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

Keyonte George, G

Brice Sensabaugh, G

Svi Mykhailiuk, F

Lauri Markkanen, F

Jusif Nurkic, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder need a bounce back in a big way to snap this two game losing streak and keep the Jazz on their four game slide losing.

OKC has a big week ahead past this game, a tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies looms on Friday on Beale Street before they play a stretch of games next week that features the Miami Heat book ending games against the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets as the Thunder attempt to avoid going 0-4 against the No. 2 seeded Spurs.