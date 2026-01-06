OKC Thunder Announce Starting Five vs. Hornets

Oklahoma City is on a quick turnaround, hosting the Charlotte Hornets on the second leg of a road-home back-to-back set after falling last night to the Phoenix Suns in the valley. This brought their record down to 30-6, but snapped their four game winning streak.

This is in the midst of a difficult stretch for Oklahoma City that sees the Thunder change three time zones in their past three tilts while not seeing consecutive off days until Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 with their last two day break dates back to Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

In this game, the OKC Thunder continue to be short handed kas starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein (Right soleus strain), back up big man Jaylin Williams (Right heel bursitis) and defensive-ace Alex Caruso (lower back soreness) are all listed as out to go along with the missing rookies as Brooks Barnhizer, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are each in street clothes tonight.

For the Charlotte Hornets, they will be without Grant Williams, KJ Simpson, Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner while Kon Kneupple, Tidjane Salaun, Brandon Miller and Moussa Diabate are tabbed as probable.

During this stretch without Hartenstein, who has missed the past four games making his total games lost 12. Even when he was healthy, the Thunder missed time from All-Star swingman Jalen Williams, making Oklahoma City accustomed to mixing and matching their starting lineup. Cason Wallace has taken the mantle as the spot starter for Mark Daigneault's club this season.

However, in this game, Daigneault elected to shake things up by starting forward Aaron Wiggins in place of Wallace as the typical bench bucket getter attempts to inject early offense to this group.

In this game, tired legs could play a big part in the result with the lack of front court depth for the Thunder factoring in as well. Though, the OKC Thunder have only dropped one game at home this season and one game against a team blow .500. This is makes a bounce back game even more likely for the Bricktown Ballers with the 12-23 Charlotte Hornets in town.

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

LaMelo Ball, G

Kon Knueppel, G

Brandon Miller,, F

Miles Bridges, F

Moussa Diabate, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to bounce back in this game against the Buzz City Crew to get back on track. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder get Tuesday off before battling the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in the Paycom Center to wrap up this mini two-game home stand.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for the OKC Thunder.