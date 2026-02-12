Aaron Wiggins Could be Key for OKC Thunder in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Oklahoma City is hoping to enter the All-Star break on a roll, but it still has another 48 minutes to play.

On Thursday night, the Thunder will be featured in one of only three games around the league in the final night of action before the All-Star break. With the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town, the Thunder will be looking to sweep their season series against the East squad for the second straight year.

Of course, the Thunder will be rolling into this matchup after a dominant win in Phoenix on Wednesday night on the front end of this back-to-back. The story of that game for most of the night was Jalen Williams’ near-perfect performance.

However, his 11-of-12 night from the floor in under 20 minutes of action was unfortunately overshadowed by his leaving the game after appearing to reaggravate the hamstring that kept him out for 10 games. With Williams’ status for the Bucks matchup now uncertain, the Thunder might need Aaron Wiggins to show up to close out the Thunder’s pre-All-Star schedule.

Wiggins has been up and down throughout the season, but if Williams is unable to go on Thursday, and the Thunder potentially keep more players out on the second night of a back-to-back, the Maryland product could be a focal point of Mark Daigneault’s offense. Against a Bucks team that surprised the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Thunder will need guys like Wiggins to step up as someone who can create for himself and others.

In the win in Phoenix, Wiggins scored 12 points in 25 minutes off the bench. While a scoreless performance against the Lakers soured his recent stretch a bit, his last two starts against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs featured a combined 37 points.

If Wiggins can near the 20-point mark he hit against San Antonio, the Thunder should be in good shape against a Bucks squad that is also shorthanded. It might not be easy for the Thunder to get a win against the Bucks if Williams and others are unavailable, but Wiggins’ consistency when given an expanded role should give Oklahoma City more than enough confidence that it can take care of business at home.

With plenty of other Thunder players ready to contribute after a successful night in Phoenix, Wiggins should be able to get what he wants for most of the night against Milwaukee. With a full week off after Thursday’s game, the Thunder should be ready to run through the midseason finish line.