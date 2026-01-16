Ajay Mitchell Brings Consistent Bench Impact for OKC Thunder

Secondary creation off the bench was one of the Oklahoma City Thunder's only potential weaknesses in the team's 2024-25 NBA Finals-winning season, but from the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign to now, one thing was clear. The Thunder found exactly who they were looking for from a talent they drafted the year prior: guard Ajay Mitchell has broken out to become a top bench guard in the NBA in 2026.

Whether in spot starts or in his usual position off the bench, Mitchell has brought the Thunder top-tier production when on the floor. The second-year player has poise not usually seen in a player who only had 36 regular-season games under his belt coming into his sophomore season.

Through 40 games, eight starts, Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 48.4% from the floor, 35.2% from long range and 88.1% from the charity stripe, all in 26.3 minutes on average.

Mitchell continued his incredible season on Jan. 15 against the Houston Rockets in Toyota Center, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point land. He added five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block to his box score as well.

Quick, high-efficiency play has defined the Belgian guard's season and the perfect example of how excellent he has been shone against Houston. In a game that was still close heading to the fourth quarter, Mitchell stole the show, helping the Thunder pull away from the Rockets, scoring eight fourth-quarter points while missing just one shot.

In his seven minutes in the game's final period, Mitchell hoisted a plus/minus of +15, equalling his full-game total to +9 in 23 minutes of action. This performance is just the latest of a long run of stellar showings from the Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

In his last five games, four off the bench, Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting exactly 50% from the floor. Sturdy offensive success has maintained throughout the bulk of his breakout season.

"Honestly speaking, like this year he's done the most things on the basketball court that have made me stop and be like, wow, that was nice," teammate and 2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of Mitchell on Jan 13.

Mitchell continues to avoid any sophomore slumps, taking his game to new heights in his second season in the Association.