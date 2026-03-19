Another Big Game For The Newest Thunder Guard Shows He's Capable Of Making An Impact Now

A blowout win was bound to consist of great performances, and the 121-92 Thunder win over the Nets followed suit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made Wednesday night game No. 130 with at least 20 points, as the MVP scored exactly 20 in only nine shots. Five other Thunder players would also score in the double-digits, with one Thunder guard having his best scoring game of the season.

Jared McCain scored a season high of 26 points on Wednesday night, leading the game in scoring. McCain also tied his season high in three pointers made, as the second-year guard nailed five.

McCain had a very efficient night, shooting 56.3% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc. He did a little bit of everything as he added three rebounds, two assists and even two blocks to his impressive resume for the night.

Wednesday night was one of McCain’s longest nights of the season, as he played 29 minutes, but the midseason trade addition is continuing to prove that when called upon, he can step up.

Whether it be the Thunder’s injury trouble or the team's comfortable lead, McCain has seen himself play a bigger role in some games and has stepped up to the challenge. When he has played at least 20 minutes in a game with OKC, McCain is averaging 17 points for the defending champs.

The young guard looks like he is adapting to the team's style of play and getting better every night, and the best part is, he’s already shown he can be better.

Last season, McCain was one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year, as he had multiple 30-point games and was averaging 15.3 points per game on 46% shooting. However, a torn meniscus in his left knee would end his dominant rookie season short.

When McCain returned this season, he wasn’t the same version that he was a year before, and ultimately, the 76ers decided to ship him to OKC. Now the Thunder have brought out the best version of McCain once again, and are loving the results they are seeing.

McCain is another backcourt player who presents the Thunder with amazing depth at the guard position. This will continue to help Oklahoma City throughout the remainder of the season and in the playoffs, if players need a rest or go down due to injury.

Of course, McCain will not be the main guy on the team, but the second-year player is already proving that when he needs to provide, he has no problem doing so.