OKC Thunder Continue to Make History While Sweeping the Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a tremendous start to the postseason.

OKC has yet to drop a game heading into the Western Conference Finals, despite being without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams for the last six contests.

In Williams’ absence, a number of players have picked up the slack for Mark Daigneault’s team, most notably, Ajay Mitchell. All-Star big man Chet Holmgren has also been a bright spot for Oklahoma City, and Jared McCain has been a spark plug scorer off the bench.

The aforementioned players, alongside superstar Shai Gilegous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder’s roster, have helped OKC make history once again.

With a pair of sweeps in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Oklahoma City holds an 8-0 postseason record, becoming the 11th team in NBA history to start a playoff run with eight consecutive wins.

The Thunder join the 1982 Los Angeles Lakers, 1989 Lakers, 2001 Lakers, 2005 Miami Heat, 2009 Cleveland Cavaliers, 2010 Orlando Magic, 2012 San Antonio Spurs, 2016 Cavaliers, 2017 Cavaliers and 2017 Golden State Warriors.

More history for OKC!



The Thunder become just the 11th team ever to start a Playoffs 8-0 🔥



2017 GSW (15-0)

2001 LAL (11-0)

1989 LAL (11-0)

2017 CLE (10-0)

2016 CLE (10-0)

2012 SAS (10-0)

1982 LAL (9-0)

2010 ORL (8-0)

2009 CLE (8-0)

2005 MIA (8-0)

2026 OKC (8-0)



NBA Playoffs… pic.twitter.com/DHXS3XAjwP — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2026

OKC is just the fourth defending champion to start 8-0 in the playoffs, joining the 2017 Cavaliers, 2001 Lakers and 1989 Lakers.

35 points, 8 assists, and an OKC W!



SGA and the Thunder are off to their second consecutive Western Conference Finals ⚡️



OKC: fourth reigning champion to start postseason 8-0!



2017 CLE (10-0)

2001 LAL (11-0)

1989 LAL (11-0)pic.twitter.com/xLuand0zWt — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2026

The impressive start to this year’s playoffs has led Oklahoma City to its second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance and sixth since 2011. During that time span, no team has reached the conference finals more than OKC.

Tied for the most Western Conference finals appearances since 2011 📝 pic.twitter.com/Q6infZHfNv — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 12, 2026

The Thunder reached the Western Conference Finals in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2025 and now 2026, a third of the team’s total seasons since arriving in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are also the first defending champion to reach the conference finals since Golden State in 2019.

Through its first eight games of the 2026 postseason, OKC has achieved a +16.6 average scoring margin while shooting 50.9% from the field. According to OptaSTATS, the Thunder are the first team in NBA history to reach those numbers in the postseason while starting 8-0.

The @okcthunder in the playoffs so far:



8-0 record

+16.6 scoring margin

50.9 FG%



No other team in NBA history has done all of that through their first 8 games of a playoff run. pic.twitter.com/P26LPmuPSV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 12, 2026

After two consecutive campaigns filled with historic efforts from the Thunder, the team has continued to put its name in the record books during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. With Jalen Williams likely coming back at some point during the postseason, Oklahoma City will have the chance to make even more history if it can muster eight more wins.

Those wins won’t come easy, though, as a matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs or Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves looms in the Western Conference Finals.