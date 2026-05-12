3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are on the verge of sweeping the Purple and Gold. For the first time in team history, the Thunder have started 7-0 in the NBA Playoffs. After sweeping the team's first round matchup for the third straight season, the Thunder are on the verge of their first-ever sweep of a team outside of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs if they can knock off the Purple and Gold again this season.

Oklahoma City

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault instructs players in game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Three Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4

1) Lakers Might Want This to be Over

The Lakers are still down Luka Doncic for this contest, which might be the end of the road on the Purple and Gold's season. After suffering blowout losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder each time these two foes have faced off this season, there seems to be no signs of life from Los Angeles who have failed to keep these games within 18 points during this second round series.

Will Los Angeles come out with one final punch or will the Lakers decide to pack it in, waiving the white flag early in this game and getting to its offseason activities? To the Purple and Gold's credit, the last two meetings, despite an 18 point and 23 point loss, the Lakers have controlled a lead at intermission in Game 2 and Game 3.

Do these Lakers really want to hop on a bird and fly out to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday?

2) What Could Be LeBron James' Last Playoff Game

There is a lot of talk around retirement for James, who despite being the Lakers best player this series is 41-years-old making it clear he still has gas left in the tank if he wants to continue his legendary NBA career. Though, another possibility is that the NBA's all time leading scorer could leave the Lakers this offseason. With so many questions swirling it is important not to take this game for granted. The Thunder were the end of the road for many NBA greats such as Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki's last playoff games coming against the Bricktown Ballers.

3) OKC Thunder Must Keep Finding Answers

Without Jalen Williams and with as good as the Los Angeles Lakers have been at defending Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all series long, the Thunder have been able to find sources of offense from almost everyone. Namely, the play of All-Star big man Chet Holmgren and rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, who have been a constant for this Oklahoma City offense in this postseason. Though, in each game a player such as Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe and/or Cason Wallace has stepped up to get Oklahoma City a comfortable win. If the Thunder get one of these performances again, that will be all she wrote on this series.