Can OKC Thunder Defensive Star Get Out of Shooting Slump in Atlanta?
Oklahoma City is set for action again on Saturday, and it’s hoping for a much better shooting performance from one of its most important players.
Over the past few days, the Thunder have had arguably the wildest start to an NBA season ever. After receiving their rings and raising their championship banner on Tuesday night, the Thunder won a double-overtime thriller with the Houston Rockets, then followed that a couple of nights later with another double-overtime win in Indiana in a Finals rematch with the Pacers.
With those two ridiculous performances out of the way, the Thunder are hoping to return to a bit of normalcy in Atlanta. Maybe most importantly, the Thunder are hoping Lu Dort can return to his usual form offensively.
Last season, Dort was critical to the Thunder’s title run with his smothering defense against some of the league’s biggest stars. While his defense has always been his calling card, Dort’s shooting stroke has been crucial to Oklahoma City’s success in recent years.
Shooting better than 40% from beyond the arc over the past two seasons, Dort has become a legitimate threat from 3-point range after beginning his career as a liability from that spot. However, he hasn’t been able to find that stroke to begin this season.
With an 0-of-8 performance against Houston and a 1-of-4 mark against Indiana, Dort is hoping to get out of his shooting slump on Saturday night against the Hawks. Shooting 1-of-12 across his first two games, Dort’s shooting through these two contests is worse than any two-game stretch he had last season, given the volume.
While the Thunder would have loved for Dort to open the year shooting better from deep, they also understand that his numbers are no reason to panic. Along with this being nothing more than a two-game sample size, the Thunder have two full seasons and a title run of Dort’s impressive shooting to look at.
Still, it would be a welcome sight for the Thunder if Dort could break out of his slump and help the team break out of its. At 23-of-87 from deep across two games, the Thunder’s 26.4% mark from beyond the arc is good for dead last in the league.
The Thunder shouldn’t expect Dort to come out and fire away and nail a high volume of threes. But if Dort can at least get back on track offensively while smothering Trae Young on the other end, he could provide a bit more relief for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on this road trip.