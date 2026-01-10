Can Ousmane Dieng Pick Up Where He Left Off For OKC Thunder?

Oklahoma City heads into Friday night’s matchup against Memphis severely shorthanded, but still looking for a win. With the way that the last month has gone for this Thunder team, putting together another nice win streak would be a sight of relief. Early on in the season, no matter who was in the lineup due to injuries or rest, the Thunder seemed to have no problem at all. But after a 5-5 stretch mostly healthy, we’ll see what it looks like against a hobbled Memphis team.

While the Thunder will be shorthanded — maybe only for a night, as most of the injuries appear minor — it opens the door for different players to step up. And with the Thunder really struggling in a handful of areas over the last few weeks, it provides a great opportunity for players on the outside looking in of the rotation to prove that they can offer valuable minutes. Those valuable minutes don’t necessarily have to come every game, but it could give the Thunder peace of mind knowing that they can turn to them in a lull.

One of those players is Ousmane Dieng, who has missed the last month of the season with a calf injury. With many players ruled out, Dieng was actually removed from the injury report for the first time in a long time.

Dieng is having his most efficient season yet for the Thunder, but still hasn’t been able to fully break through or crack the regular rotation. Heading into the season, many thought his roster spot could be up in the air, but he has remained on the team and is still certainly young enough to develop into a nice player. His 3-point shooting has seen a spike, which is seemingly what Oklahoma City was looking for in his development — and what they need right now.

Before his injury, Dieng was having one of his most consistent, real stretches of playing time. Over the last five games before going down, he averaged 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists without recording a single turnover. He shot a combined 16-of-25 from the floor and 11-of-15 from 3-point range. He recorded double digit minutes in four of those five games, and over 20 minutes in two of them.

On the season, Dieng is shooting career-highs in every category at 44.3% from the floor, 43.8% from 3-point range, and a perfect 100% from the free throw line. The only problem is he has only played in 17 games dealing with injuries and rotating in and out of the lineup.

Oklahoma City has proven to have some flaws over the last month, and is looking for answers. A few of those answers they’re seeking are depth across the board, outside shooting, and defensive prowess. Dieng’s shooting has improved, and he has always had potential on the defensive end. Now that he’s healthy once again, this upcoming stretch could prove to be a big one for him in particular.

In a game like Friday night’s, with so many key players out, Dieng will have a chance to prove that he can pick up right where he left off. If he can give the Thunder valuable minutes over the next few weeks, it would be a huge win.