OKC Thunder Throws More Traditional Starting Look at Denver Nuggets

This was always supposed to be a massive matchup that everyone had circled since the August schedule release as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in a battle of the past two NBA MVPs who are once again duking it out at the top of the NBA MVP race this season. A rematch of last season's seven game thriller in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

After that series, the Thunder went on to win their first NBA Championship and retain 99% of its roster, the Nuggets made some impressive summer time swaps and enjoy a more robust roster for the 2025-26 campaign. Easy to see why the league picked this affair to headline their first ever NBC Sunday Night Basketball under the return of the media partnership, right?

Then, the day arrives, the injury report sees both sides dramatically banged up. The OKC Thunder are down All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Defensive-ace Alex Caruso and bench creator Ajay Mitchell while the Denver Nuggets are without Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, three pivotal starters that are the reason these two teams are thought to be the favorites in the Western Conference.

Despite the injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault was able to roll out a more traditional starting five as big man Isaiah Hartenstein makes his return to the first five leaving just Williams' spot to fill. The Santa Clara product has already missed over 20 games this season so the 38-11 Thunder are used to finding a spot starter for him. Most often, Cason Wallace.

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, G

Jalen Pickett, G

Spencer Jones, F

Peyton Watson, F

Nikola Jokic, C

This will be the first game that Murray and Holmgren play as All-Stars. Also, the first time Nikola Jokic shares the floor with an All-Star teammate. Neither side winning should tip the scales on who is the better team. Each is dramatically short-handed, and whoever comes out on top should feel proud of a gritty performance, but that doesn't shape the overall story between these two sides.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to Bricktown as the team hosts the Orlando Magic on Tuesday in the Paycom Center.