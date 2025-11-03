Could OKC Thunder Guard Cason Wallace Earn All-Defense Honors this Year?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a handful of impressive defenders on the roster.
In 2024-25, Lu Dort earned First-Team All-Defense honors, while All-Star wing Jalen Williams was named Second-Team All-Defense. Alongside the aforementioned duo, Alex Caruso has also been an All-Defense honoree during his NBA career.
That trio forms an impressive group of wing defenders for OKC, which was one of the main catalysts in the team's first-ever title run last season. Alongside Chet Holmgren, who has All-Defense potential if he can meet the NBA's minimum games played threshold, the Thunder boast a formidable defense.
Another player who has added to those defensive efforts is Cason Wallace. During his first two seasons with the Thunder, Wallace was viewed as another helpful defender alongside an impressive cast.
This year, though, the 21-year-old guard's game has taken another step forward. Williams has yet to play this year after an offseason wrist surgery, and in the All-NBA wing's abscence, Wallace has notched six starts.
Through his first six contests of the 2025-26 campaign, Wallace is averaging a league-leading 3 steals in 30 minutes per game. Wallace has a combined 9 steals in Oklahoma City's last two games and 18 so far this season, the most ever by a Thunder player through six contests.
After Dort and Williams each made All-Defensive teams last year, Wallace seems to have an argument for a spot on the list early in the season.
Of course, there is still more than 70 games left to play this season and Wallace's numbers could dip, but the third-year guard seems to have established a firm position in OKC's rotation that will allow him the opportunity to showcase his skill set throughout the year.
While Wallace's stats have likely been buoyed by Williams being out of the lineup, the Kentucky product is a strong playmaker on defense who should still be able to rack up steals when OKC's second star is healthy again.
So far this season, Wallace's ability to guard opposing teams' top scorers and limit their point total while also creating turnovers has been a major piece of the Thunder's 7-0 start to the year.
If the young guard continues to excel in high-profile matchups, even if he is relegated to reserve duties after Williams returns, Wallace should have a chance at earning All-Defense honors. For now, though, Wallace and the Thunder turn their sights towards the team's upcoming road trip.
