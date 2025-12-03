OKC Thunder Clean Up in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a ton of draft assets for the 2026 NBA Draft which is a loaded group. The team should be able to find value at each spot.

In the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft from Draft Digest, the Oklahoma City Thunder walked away with the No. 7 pick (Via L.A. Clippers), No. 9 pick (Via Utah Jazz), No. 17 (via Philadelphia 76ers) and No. 27 (via Houston Rockets).

This is a great haul for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they walk away with a pair of lottery picks and four total first round picks which could be used to continue to flush out this roster with tough decisions on the horizon or traded for future assets.

Draft expert Derek Parker decided what to do with these selections and the OKC Thunder walked away with an Interesting haul.

No. 7 (Via L.A. Clippers) OKC Thunder select Koa Peat, Arizona

"It’s preposterous to think a potentially all-time team would have a “need,” but the Thunder can afford to take chances here in the top-10, and grabbing Arizona forward Koa Peat is certainly one of those chances," Parker explained. "At 6-foot-8, Peat does a variety of things at an NBA level. He’s averaging 15.6 points per game, nabbing 5.7 boards and dishing 2.9 assists for one of the top teams in the country. He’s immensely strong, highly skilled and a smart player, the issue being he’s an essential non-shooter right now."

Peat hasn’t hit a 3-pointer on four total attempts through seven games, though his funky mid-range game offers some hope in that area. Regardless, the Thunder have a history of raising both the floor and ceiling for 3-point shooters, meaning Peat would be a worthy gamble," Parker detailed.

No. 9 (Via Utah Jazz) OKC Thunder select Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

"Additionally, there’s almost no way the Thunder will hang onto every pick in their arsenal, and there’s no better way to portray that than taking their second non-shooting big just two picks later. Quaintance saw incredible defensive production at 17 last year, and is pacing to eventually play with Kentucky this season. He’s physically NBA-ready, and should get plenty of lottery looks," Parker explained.

No. 17 (Via 76ers) OKC Thunder select Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

"Here the Thunder take a chance on Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou, who has the pedigree and physical attributes, though college basketball has already highlighted a few flaws," Parker said. Yessoufou is physically imposing at 6-foot-5, and is averaging 2.0 steals to back up the eye test on his great defense. But he’s a questionable scorer, averaging 15.5 points, while shooting 41% from the field and 27% from three. Oklahoma City has taken on plenty of these exact projects."

No. 27 (via Rockets) OKC Thunder select Sergio de Larrea, Valencia Basket

"Spanish wing Sergio De Larrea has cooled off somewhat from his blistering start with Valencia Basket, but he’ll undoubtedly still end up as one of the class’s top international bets. His pick-and-roll prowess and passing ability will land him on plenty of NBA big boards, especially Oklahoma City’s," Parker explained.