Flipping Momentum is Crucial for Thunder Entering February

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of their biggest stretch of schedule of the season, dating back to their second loss of the season, in the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs. Since that game on Dec. 13, the Thunder have a 14-10 record, equalling a win-percentage of under 60% for a team that was poised to charge for records before this stretch.

Streakiness has been the biggest flaw of the team throughout the stretch; inconsistency on both offense and defense has appeared throughout this run, with a solid night on both sides of the ball being rare to come by. This has been most apparent in the Thunder's recent 1-3 stretch.

In back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, the story was different in the two games. Against Indiana, OKC scored on offense, but struggled to get consistent stops on the other end. Against the Raptors, the Thunder played excellent defense, but shot 25.6% from three, losing 103-101.

The Thunder snuck away with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, limiting a struggling Pelicans team to 95 points, but scoring just 104. Defensive issues returned against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing yet again, allowing 123 points on a blistering 46.8% from deep.

The Thunder have dealt mightily with injuries, with Jalen Williams going down with a hamstring injury, Isaiah Hartenstein missing this entire stretch before returning in Minnesota and Ajay Mitchell missing time, among others. In fact, the team has struggled mightily without the Rising Star Mitchell in the lineup this season, sitting at a record of 1-5 without the sophomore star this season, with a point differential of -43.

OKC needs to continue to get healthy, but finding ways to play and find consistency among both sides of the ball can help the team find positive momentum once again. Another way could be finding reinforcements at the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

According to ESPN Reporter Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective Podcast, the Thunder's name has been floating around throughout NBA bubbles as the deadline quickly approaches. He said that they could be in the market for reinforcements at the center position, while floating around the possibility of a Hartenstein trade due to his upcoming team option.

The center position has been hit the most with injuries this season, with both Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams missing time this year, so a trade can cause the spark OKC needs to get momentum back on its side.

The Thunder are entering a month in which they face 10 teams with more than 25 wins this season, so getting back into early-season form is necessary with just a five-game lead on top of the conference.