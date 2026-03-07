Three Stars Ruled Out for OKC Thunder vs. Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors at home tonight, looking to win a eighth game in its ninth try.

OKC has dealt with extensive injuries this season, but has finally re-calibrated with MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back on the floor. Still, San Antonio continued to close the gap on the No. 1 seed with 14 wins in 15 tries, making games like tonight's all the more important for the Thunder.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Warriors ahead of tonight’s bout:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Alex Caruso — Out: Left hip contusion

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Left calf contusion

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain, right ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler III — Out: Right ACL

Seth Curry — Questionable: Left sciatic nerve irritation

Stephen Curry — Out: Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

De’Anthony Melton — Questionable: Left knee management

Moses Moody — Out: Right wrist sprain

Gary Payton II — Probable: Left ankle impingement

Kristaps Porzingis — Questionable: General illness

Will Richard — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

The Thunder continue to deal with injuries to several major contributors.

One-time All-Star and All-NBA guard Jalen Williams has now entered his re-evaluation window for a return to play following another bout with a hamstring strain, but is listed as out for the Thunder. He’s played in just 26 games so far for the Thunder this season, averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein, the team’s center, is listed out with a left calf contusion. He’s dealt with multiple stints of a soleus strain this season. Caruso, who also left the team’s game against the Knicks Wednesday, is now listed out with a right hip contusion.

Up-and-coming guard Ajay Mitchell is well past his own re-evaluation window, though is now dealing with an ankle injury in addition to the abdominal strain.

The Warriors are currently working through injury issues of their own, with two of their best players in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III both set to miss tonight’s game.

Seth Curry, Will Richard, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton are all questionable to play, with Gary Payton II listed as probable.

The Thunder and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.