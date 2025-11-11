Golden State Warriors Will Offer Real Test for OKC Thunder

Despite being short-handed for much the season, the Thunder have faced little resistance in getting out to a 10-1 record.

Back-to-back double-overtime games to start the season were challenges, and a handful of others games — including a loss to Portland — have offered competition. But for the most part, OKC has yet to face a competitor it could see in April.

Only Kevin Durant and the Rockets — who Oklahoma City narrowly bested in the opener — are currently projected to make waves in the West.

On Tuesday night, the Thunder will face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, one of a few teams who not only should offer the defending champions a true test, but one that could end up being a first or second-round Playoffs series.

So far, the Warriors stand at just 6-5 and No. 7 in the West, though Curry’s missed their last three games, two of which were losses. They got off to a blazing 4-1 start, but have since seen less-than-sparkling offense and defensive lapses, losing four of their last six.

Despite that, Golden State continues to be a cat with nine lives in the NBA. Even at 37, Curry still has clear superstar gravity and impact. Draymond Green, while less consistent than before, can still anchor a versatile defense. And the addition of star forward Jimmy Butler has bolstered both sides of the ball in between several talented role players.

Additionally, while Golden State hasn't fared well in the last week of play, they'll certainly be determined to test their mettle against Oklahoma City — even the undermanned version. OKC has gotten several team's best shots already this season, though they've played the 29th-worst strength of schedule thus far.

Last season, Golden State presented a challenge to OKC, winning two of the three matchups. And Butler didn't play in any of the matchups.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's defense has held opponents to 50% or worse shooting in the paint in 9-straight games.



Opponents are shooting 48% in the paint overall for the season against the Thunder, which would be the lowest allowed by any defense in the last 10 years. — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) November 11, 2025

The Thunder will be without All-NBA hybrid Jalen Williams, All-Defense guard Luguentz Dort and one of its best and most consistent scorers this season in Aaron Wiggins, all of which could help against the Dubs. If Oklahoma City can again survive with a shortened rotation, it will bode well for their chances in both the regular and postseason.

Following Tuesday's matchup with Golden State, the Thunder will take on Luka Doncic and the Lakers Wednesday, who should offer a similar test on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Thunder and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.