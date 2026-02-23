How a Coaching Staff Vote Swung OKC Thunder Biggest Win of Season

For just the second time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were considered underdogs on Sunday. They welcomed in the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers, who had not lost since making the James Harden trade, sporting a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Thunder did not have superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell, or defensive ace Alex Caruso.

It seemed unlikely that on the National stage Sunday afternoon, the Bricktown Ballers would come out on top. On top of the tough decisions Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and company had to make in an attempt to manufacture offense down their three lead engines, the Cavs mid-season trade opened up a new can of worms.

Who should All-Defensive guard Lu Dort defend? He has had plenty of success in his past defending both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. In the last four games against Oklahoma City, Mitchell is averaging just 14.5 points per game while shooting a lowly 29% from the floor and 15% from distance. In their most recent matchup heading into Sunday, Dort held Mitchell to 5-for-18 shooting from the floor and 1-for-9 from 3-point land.

Though Dort burst onto the scene nationally with the way he defended Harden in the 2020 NBA Playoffs during the Oklahoma City Thunder's seven-game series with the Houston Rockets. That earned him the reputation of an elite defender who has since carried with the Arizona State product.

There was no wrong answer. Especially when the alternative is sticking Cason Wallace on the other Cavs' bucket-getter. Wallace, who leads the NBA in steals and is a lock for All-Defensive honors by season's end, has shut down plenty of stars this season.

When the ball was tipped, Dort stuck to Mitchell like glue, and Wallace did the same for Harden. Those assignments held up for 48 minutes, and those four players matched each other minute for minute in this contest.

How did the Oklahoma City Thunder determine their defensive strategy? It goes back 24 hours earlier, at a staff meeting in the Thunder practice gym.

Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team during a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

How a staff meeting swung the OKC Thunder's biggest win of the season

"We voted yesterday in our [coaches] staff meeting. It was close. It was like six to five. Zoe [Vernon], our analytics coach, was a deciding vote. She was an important vote," Daigneault explained. "Gray Thomas, who's a player development person in our organization, was a critical vote. It swung Lu [Dort] onto [Donovan] Mitchell."

"When we're bored," Daigneault joked, dishing on the mundane nature of another coach's staff meeting during the 82-game season and how often they put a tough decision such as this to a vote. The Oklahoma City Thunder head man further revealed that this is a good way to get input from your entire staff, especially when at times people may not speak up on their own despite having valuable insight.

The poll extended beyond the coaches' meeting room; it went onto the court as Saturday's practice when Daigneault strutted up to his defensive ace and flat out asked Dort which of the two Cavs scorers he should be deployed on. Of course, this was after the votes were in and the results of the election were final, but the veteran guard's answer did not disappoint.

"I also asked Lu [Dort] who he'd put himself on. He said, 'I would put myself on Mitchell.' So he'd confirmed what we already had," Daigneault detailed. "I voted for [Dort] on Mitchell, but there was a large contingency of people who thought he should've been on Harden. The first guy he broke through the league with was with Harden in the Bubble series. He's guarded Harden a million times. He's probably sick of guarding the guy, which is why he voted for Mitchell."

When walking off the podium after the Thunder's 121-113 win over the Cavaliers, Oklahoma City's bench boss was asked if he has veto powers, to which Daigneault unsurprisingly admitted that he does, "Remember who I voted for."

That 6-5 vote not only livened up the grind of the 82-game season, but swung the tide to let the Thunder sneak out of the Paycom Center with an improbable win over an Eastern Conference contender.