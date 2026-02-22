OKC Thunder Shake Up Starting Lineup vs. Cavaliers

In what should have been a massive day for the NBA, the headlining National Television games have all been hit with injuries. For the Oklahoma City Thunder they are without Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell and Defensive Ace Alex Caruso in their National TV tilt against Cleveland. The Warriors are missing Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler against the Denver Nuggets who miss Aaron Gordon and Payton Watson.

The Thunder-Cavs contest starts the day at noon inside the Paycom Center and Oklahoma City is obviously fighting an uphill battle. The Thunder are looking to pull off an upset of the red-hot Cavaliers but will need to do it with a shaken up starting lineup down a pair of staple starters in Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City will have to turn this game into a rock fight to get a win, leaning on its defense to slow down the contest to a crawl. The good news for the Bricktown Ballers is that Lu Dort has been able to slow Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell, who the last time out was held to 5-for-18 shooting from the floor in January.

The Thunder are starting Isaiah Joe tonight, who has been a red hot offensive weapon for the depleted unit. His three-level scoring has coupled nicely with his improved passing and they really need him to jump start this crew on top of the bench crew of Nikola Topic and Jared McCain being able to provide a boost.

Jan 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers starting five

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Cason Wallace, G

Isaiah Joe, G

Lu Dort, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, G

James Harden, G

Dean Wade, F

Evan Mobley, F

Jarrett Allen, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder beating the red-hot Cavaliers tonight would be a massive NBA upset. Cleveland has yet to lose since making the James Harden trade, in fact, they are 9-1 in their last ten games winners of their past seven contests. Meanwhile, the Thunder hit with their run of injuries are 6-4 in their last ten games with a win over the Brooklyn Nets Friday bolstering their overall record to 43-14.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road for a back-to-back set starting on Tuesday in Toronto to take on the Raptors and concluding on Wednesday night in Little Ceasers Arena to face off with the Detriot Pistons, who hold the best record in the NBA in their first meeting against one another.