How OKC Thunder Can Take Pressure Off and Elevate Jalen Williams

Monday marks a monumental day in the regular season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending NBA Champions see All-NBA swingman make his return this season after only logging time in 26 games during this injury riddled 2025-26 campaign.

The Santa Clara product was first sidelined until Nov. 28 as he recovered from a pair of wrist procedures this offseason to fix torn ligaments in his shooting wrist suffered just before last postseason where he still went on to help lead the Thunder to its first NBA title.

Then, the All-Defensive swingman suffered two hamstring strains, causing him to miss 26 of the team's last 28 games. Williams is once again back in the lineup for the Bricktown Ballers with 11 games to go in the regular season campaign.

He returns on Monday night against Philadelphia. This Thunder team has battled injuries all year, but the lone missing rotational piece tonight is Ajay Mitchell, who is serving a one-game league suspension for an incident in Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Soon, the Thunder will be whole for the first time all season. This is an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is not only capable of taking pressure off of Williams as he gets his legs back under him.

A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Williams help the team win its first championship as the No. 2 scoring option alongside superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If the Thunder are able to see Williams return to form with the ball in his hands as a go-to scoring option, getting downhill and putting pressure on defenses, Oklahoma City will be better equipped to maximize his skillset than they were even a year ago during a championship run.

If Williams is able to pick up right where he left off in Phoenix, which looked like a carbon copy of his All-NBA form from a year ago, this team has new found play-finisher to flank him with on the ball that allowss the Santa Clara product to produce even more as a playmaker.

With Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and even Ajay Mitchell's prowess off the ball, they are able to benefit from Williams' drive and kick ability. All three are capable of moving around the perimiter to find passing windows and drill catch-and-shoot jumpers. This trio can also play off the catch to attack an already slanted defense thans to Williams' pressure on the rim.

The All-NBA product has 18 games with five or more assists this season. His connective playmaking has remained consistent throughout the season even generating buckets for teammates out of thin air at times in the secondary unit. No matter the injury struggles he has gone through during the 2025-26 campaign.

Putting out offensive slanted lineups of Joe, McCain, Mitchell and Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein alongside Williams will make this Thunder team not only hard to defend in the front court but puts plenty of shooters on the hardwood to fix two issues from last postseason.

However, if Williams is more comfortable playing off the ball. Being set up in the mid-range with an entry pass already in a scoring position or cutting to the rim from all over the court behind the defense to finish plays, the Thunder finally have another ball handler to pair alongside him when Gilgeous-Alexander is off the court.

Mitchell has emerged as a true table setter for this Oklahoma City crew. He is a walking paint touch able to score at the rim, get to the free throw line or spray the ball out to teammates. This lets Williams not only benefit from being set up in great positions to score but takes the pressure off him of creating every offensive play for a team when their superstar is on the pine. It also keeps the Santa Clara product in the same role for the 48 minute game if he needs that comfort level in his return from this hamstring injury.

No matter how Williams needs to play, the Thunder can adapt and maximize his skillset. Making the Santa Clara product a more than welcomed addition to this team and seeing OKC be estatic that the All-NBA swingman returns to the lineup.