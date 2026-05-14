Will 2025 Breakout Star Find Role for OKC Thunder in Final Rounds?

Oklahoma City hasn’t changed its roster much since last season, but the rotation has a much different look from the 2025 title run.

Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Thunder have managed to remain unbeaten. Completing sweeps against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, the Thunder have been nothing but dominant through the first few weeks of the postseason.

While having an MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a two-way bidding superstar in Chet Holmgren has been critical to Oklahoma City’s success without Jalen Williams, the depth has been the true separating factor. From Ajay Mitchell to Jared McCain and Alex Caruso, the Thunder have had a plethora of players ready to take control when their number gets called.

With so many contributors, it can also leave some talented players on the outside looking in, with Aaron Wiggins living that reality through the first two rounds. While he’s had some short stints on the floor since Williams’ hamstring strain sidelined him in the second game of the playoffs, Wiggins has largely remained on the bench in the postseason.

Considering the scoring punch Mitchell has brought and the reliable shooting of McCain and Isaiah Joe, Wiggins has been squeezed out of the rotation. With that group of players effectively bringing the qualities that made Wiggins so effective last season, he’s yet to prove himself again in these playoffs.

Of course, things will only get tougher from here for the Thunder, as the conference finals and NBA Finals loom. While that could easily lead to a shorter rotation, it could also mean that a player with big-game experience like Wiggins could see some sudden playing time.

Over the course of his career in Oklahoma City, Wiggins has built clear trust with Mark Daigneault and the rest of the staff. After being a key piece of last year’s championship puzzle, the Thunder know that he’s a player who can still be relied upon in tough situations.

Ultimately, the Thunder may just have too many players ahead of Wiggins for him to see playing time. Ideally, guys like McCain and Mitchell will continue to provide their sparks in the final rounds.

However, if there’s some slippage and the moment becomes too big as teams are able to better game plan against the role players, Wiggins’ jack-of-all-trades skillset could be enough to get him back on the floor. After all, just because Wiggins hasn’t been in the rotation thus far doesn’t mean he can’t be a contributor again at some point.