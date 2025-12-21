How the Clippers’ Newest Injury Affects the OKC Thunder

The LA Clippers’ have seen little success so far this season, and their newest injury update isn’t likely to help that.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, center Ivica Zubac is set to miss several weeks due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. It's an injury that could directly affect Oklahoma City’s future, unfortunately for LA.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will miss several weeks due to a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/azG0rfe2wb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2025

Zubac has been one of a few impactful Clippers so far this season, anchoring the team’s interior with solid scoring, defense and rebounding. He’s taken a real leap in recent seasons, averaging 15.6 points on 61% shooting, with 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game so far this season.

Just days ago against OKC, Zubac was a handful, going for 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks against Chet Holmgren.

While the ankle injury is only set to keep him out a few weeks, his absence is still set to bolster the Thunder’s pick odds.

Oklahoma City owns the Clippers’ unprotected first-round pick this season, which currently has the fifth-best odds at landing the No. 1 pick. At an abysmal 7-21 on the season, LA has only been better than the Wizards, Kings, Pacers and Pelicans, only surpassing six wins after beating the Lakers just last night.

The timing of the injury is especially notable considering the Clippers’ strength of schedule. Over the next few weeks, LA is set to run a gauntlet, taking on teams like the Rockets, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and more.

Additionally, they’ll face off against the Trail Blazers, Kings, Jazz, Nets, Hornets, Wizards and more, all of which are teams they could beat on the right night. Zubac especially would’ve been helpful against these teams, as the Clippers will now have to turn to 37-year-old Brook Lopez to anchor the interior.

LA has largely been expected to get more wins than other tanking teams as the season wears on, having less incentive to lose than those like Charlotte, Brooklyn, Washington, Indiana and more. Though it hasn't happened yet due to lowly play on both ends.

The Clippers have seen other notable injuries to players such as Bradley Beal and Derrick Jones Jr., both of which could be helping the team garner wins at this point in the season.

LA could very much still lower Oklahoma City's odds as a top 2026 pick, though the losses are beginning to add up, and Zubac's injury will be another factor in the final record. It could have a minimal effect on the team's end-of-season record, but it could also make a real difference given his success alongside star guard James Harden.